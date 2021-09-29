CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Week 4 Injury Report: Orlando Brown, Chris Jones among limited participants

By Cam Ellis
 7 days ago
The Chiefs had a group of notable players on Wednesday’s injury report, with Orlando Brown and Chris Jones both limited participants.

Kansas City Star

KC Chiefs’ Chris Jones inadvertently slapped a football at an official’s head

In the end all Chiefs fans could do was laugh — and perhaps lament missing an opportunity for a field-goal attempt. Late in the first half of Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles game, Philadelphia had the ball at the KC 39-yard line. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was strip-sacked by the Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was first to get to the ball, but he couldn’t get a handle on.
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL Insider Has Telling Update On Chiefs’ Interest In Stephon Gilmore

When news broke this morning that the New England Patriots were releasing cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the first teams mentioned as a possible destination for the four-time Pro Bowler. On paper, it makes sense. Kansas City’s secondary has struggled, and its cornerback group (Charvarius...
NFL
