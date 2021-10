School is back in session, temperatures are cooling, sleeves are getting longer, and pumpkin spice beverages are everywhere, which can only mean Fall is here! Before it gets too cold and we all retreat inside, it’s vitally important to commemorate the season with a trip to the local orchard or farm to pick up some delicious apples and pumpkins of all sizes. And since no family outing is complete without our fur-babies, we’ve rounded up a list of U-Pick farms throughout New Jersey that are dog-friendly. The only caveat is that all dogs must be on a leash. Many of the farms have additional shops and cafes or seasonal activities like corn mazes and hayrides, which will surely fill your bellies with treats and your hearts full of memories. Read on to plan your perfect fall day out with your four-legged friends.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO