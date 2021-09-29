CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Secret’s Out: My One True Love Is This Under-$10 Satin Pillowcase From Amazon

By Bianca Rodriguez
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am someone who is #easilyinfluenced. (It's the inner Libra in me, okay?!) So about a month ago, I did as most adults do and moved into an apartment. And since I'm #easilyinfluenced and a borderline shopaholic, I thought it was a perfect time to replenish all my home essentials. I'm talking a fresh mattress, plush pillows (or firm ones), all the decor, and, most importantly, super soft sheets and pillowcases.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Ahem, Amazon's Having a Huge Secret Sale on Le Creuset Cookware

If you spent a good majority of the last year channeling your inner chef, we have good news: Amazon is having an epic secret sale on all things Le Creuset. Right now, you can save up to 41 percent on the brand's griddle, dutch oven, and so much more. (I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying.)
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

FYI, These Cups From Amazon Will Make All of Your Dreams Come True

Imagine: you've spent all day at Disneyland searching for hidden Mickeys, and at the end of the day you go home without the sight of even one. You crawl into bed, dream of churros, and wake up with caffeine being your only hope of survival today after such a long day prior. You turn on the espresso machine, place your cup underneath, and groggily wait for it to finish. When you put the glass up to your mouth, you stop short and can't believe your eyes. Is that . . . what do you think it is . . . ? A hidden Mickey stares up at you, and you think you're dreaming. Nope, you're just enjoying the magic of the JoyJolt Disney Mickey Mouse 3D Espresso Cups ($27). Made for any coffee-lover, Disney aficionado, and hidden-Mickey-finder, these cute cups from Amazon are all you need to make your dreams come true. Shop them now, and make every morning a little more magical.
SHOPPING
In Style

Amazon Shoppers "Absolutely Love" This Cozy and Cute Pullover — and It's Under $30

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Unexpected trends like the '00s shrug and neon sneakers have appeared as potential fall outfit inspiration, but there are a few pieces that remain a cozy season staple. You can definitely expect another autumn filled with cardigans, swing dresses, and pullovers, but some classics are getting stylish touches. Take, for instance, this sweater with adorable patchwork hearts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Latest Under-$10 Deals Are Here — Including Kasa Smart Plugs and Bedsure Satin Pillowcases

If you're in the mood to indulge in a little retail therapy, there are markdowns galore to score this weekend. And here's the best part: These new ones are all $10 and under. Amazon's deal hub, which gets refreshed daily, is packed with new under-$10 sales. While these promotions last, shoppers can get top-rated Kasa smart plugs, Neutrogena's popular makeup cleansing wipes, shopper-loved Bedsure satin pillowcase sets, and other Amazon finds for up to 47 percent off. And you don't have to be a member to get in on these savings (and a free Prime-trial will get you complimentary shipping).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillowcases#Curly Hair
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off

Fall is here and the cooler weather is perfect for getting outdoors for daily walks and workouts. For that, of course, we need good walking shoes and Amazon's Fall Sale comes in handy for finding the best walking shoes, including Oprah's favorite!. We may never walk a mile in Oprah's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags under $45

Now that fall is here, we're either heading back to the office or finding more ways to take socially-distanced breaks. Either way, a new cooler bag can make packing your lunch easier and you can find Eddie Bauer cooler bags at a deep discount at Amazon's Fall Sale. As part...
SHOPPING
TechHive

Amazon Glow lets kids and loved ones play together from afar

More than just a video-calling gadget, Amazon Glow combines a display, a projector, and an object scanner to let you read, draw, play, and interact with distant family members. Kids are gonna love it. An early-access “Day 1” product from Amazon with a lofty $250 price tag, Amazon Glow (not...
RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

A love letter to one of Britain's best-kept secrets

Doubtless there are books being written now about the effect of the pandemic on artists. In most cases, it will be a tale of turning inwards, either to one’s own psyche or to the home environment. For many painters, the back garden will have been a rich source of inspiration.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

These Under-$55 White Cowboy Boots Are My Best Amazon Buy to Date

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Right as I moved to Austin this year, cowboy boots serendipitously came back into style. I thought living in the south would give me endless boot-buying options, but turns out, people in Texas take their cowboy boots pretty seriously. I wasn't willing to shell out $300 on a pair I'd be wearing for fashion purposes — not, you know, actual cowgirl things — so I went where everyone goes when they want something trendy and affordable: Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

42 Gifts Under $10 That'll Impress the Heck Outta Anyone

The only thing worse than having to get a dozen different Secret Santa gifts every year during the holiday season? Having to find gifts under $10 that don't totally suck. Whether you need an inexpensive present for a gift swap or are just broke AF (no judgment, I get it), it's difficult to shop for cheap gifts that don't look...you know, cheap. But I'm here to let you in on a lil secret: Your $10 bill can get you more than just a $10 iTunes gift card. Who knew??
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: Best Beauty Products Under $35

Fall is here and that means it's time for a fresh start with our skincare and beauty routines. If you didn't already know this, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is packed with deals on beauty products to restore your skin to its natural, glowing glory. If you haven't experimented with new skincare products lately, Amazon has tons of top-reviewed face cleansers, face oils, eye cream, foundation, toners, face masks and wrinkle treatments for under $35.
MAKEUP
thecut.com

The 11 Best Beauty Buys From Amazon’s Secret Holiday Sale

Today, Amazon kicked off their new Beauty Haul Event, which means there are discounts of up to 40 percent off some of your favorite beauty buys including drugstore cult-classics, fancy salon hair-care products, and a lip liner by Lady Gaga. Whether you want to get a head start on your shopping way before Black Friday or just need an excuse to treat yourself before checking off everyone else on your holiday lists, here are some of our favorite deals.
MAKEUP
MIT Technology Review

Amazon’s Astro robot is stupid. You’ll still fall in love with it.

On September 28, Amazon introduced Astro, a “household robot.” Amazon’s launch video promises that the $999 robot, which is squat with two wheels and a rectangular screen that features two orbs for eyes, will be able to do things like watch your home or join impromptu dance parties. This being...
ELECTRONICS
Cosmopolitan

Um, This Easy Shopping Tool Is a Total Game Changer

I am gonna be honest: I will use pretty much any holiday, birthday, seasonal change, moon phase, gust of wind, etc., as an excuse to shop online. Is it great for my mental health during a pretty blah time? 100 percent yes, absolutely. Is it great for my bank account? Hey, that’s neither here nor there. Some people have hobbies (gross, what?), but what I relish is turning on TV at night, swaddling myself in a big ole’ blanket, and mindlessly scrolling through my phone for ~goodies~.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

The TYMO Ring Hair Straightener Saves Me Wild Amounts of Time in the A.M.

Even if you start your mornings with the best intentions, they often fall apart. That’s what happens to me, anyway: I go to bed thinking that I’ll get a run in, whip up a healthy breakfast, and meditate for five minutes before diving into work, but the reality looks more like a mad dash from my bed to the shower to my desk. I don’t exactly have much spare time to make myself look cute.
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

Anyone who’s working from home or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high-tech earbuds. If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $95.99 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen recently for these top-rated buds. If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 52% discount (that’s an almost $104 savings) for as long as...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Bouclème silk pillowcase review: Who doesn’t want smooth hair and skin for under £30?

Bouclème are famous for their natural curl collection, delivering products which define, detangle, and add bounce to curly hair. The range spans across everything from curl cleansers and exfoliating shampoos, to curl towels and scalp massagers. You’ll find all you need here for curls, kinks, and waves.Within the hair care accessories range, is this mulberry silk pillowcase. The smooth surface reduces frizz commonly caused by friction. As a result, it’s intended to make curly hair feel more manageable the next morning.Silk pillowcases are a beauty trend known for protecting hair condition overnight. Tossing and turning is known for making strands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
staradvertiser.com

Secret’s out on a Nintendo cafe

TOKYO >> Toru Hashimoto ran a cafe he hoped almost nobody could find. His tiny hideaway is a nostalgic repository for objects he kept during his decade as an engineer at Nintendo in the 1980s and ’90s: the original score for the Mario theme song, jerseys from the company baseball team, a rare factory cartridge label for the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Here’s why 34,000 Amazon shoppers love this $150 robot vacuum

Robot vacuums are the perfect addition to any smart home. They operate out of a charging dock and will clean at scheduled times, or when you ask them to, roaming your home and picking up dust, debris, and other nasties. The best part is they’re designed to avoid obstacles, stairwells, and other potentially hazardous areas of the home sans human input. Unfortunately, even with some incredible Roomba deals, or general robot vacuum deals, they still end up being quite expensive. You definitely need to add them as a planned expense if you’re on a budget. There is one, the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), that’s just too good to pass up when it drops in price, which is happening right now actually.
ELECTRONICS
Cosmopolitan

Shop Beats Headphones for Over 50% Off at Amazon Before the Sale Runs Out

Nothing ~beats~ Beats when it comes to headphones. The sleek look they have, the style they add, and their top-tier quality make for an exquisite music experience that you probs can't get from any other listening device, TBH. And let's be real: The exterior design on Beats headphones is truly a gift to the eyes. Plus, they're such a chic accessory to a 'fit, especially an airport one. We love a product that delivers with caliber and beauty.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy