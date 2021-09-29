Secret’s Out: My One True Love Is This Under-$10 Satin Pillowcase From Amazon
I am someone who is #easilyinfluenced. (It's the inner Libra in me, okay?!) So about a month ago, I did as most adults do and moved into an apartment. And since I'm #easilyinfluenced and a borderline shopaholic, I thought it was a perfect time to replenish all my home essentials. I'm talking a fresh mattress, plush pillows (or firm ones), all the decor, and, most importantly, super soft sheets and pillowcases.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0