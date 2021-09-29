CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britt Ekland slams female Bond suggestions

femalefirst.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritt Ekland has blasted suggestions that the new 'James Bond' should be a woman as the legendary spy is single. Britt Ekland has dismissed suggestions that the new 'James Bond' should be a woman. The 78-year-old star played Bond girl Mary Goodnight in the 1974 film 'The Man with the...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Ana de Armas Channels Former Bond Girl Barbara Bach With Her Sexy Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

Ana de Armas was one of the many celebrities who wowed us with their red carpet fashion at the world premiere of No Time to Die, which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London last night. From shimmering sequined gowns to luxe velvet tuxedo jackets, it was clear the stars were excited to get dressed up for the occasion — and to pay homage to the glamour of the James Bond franchise. De Armas, however, who wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown, also seemed to want to pay homage to the Bond girls who came before her with her sartorial selection for the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
Maxim

Twitter Reacts To Daniel Craig Saying Next James Bond Shouldn't Be Female

As Daniel Craig concludes his five-movie tenure as James Bond with No Time to Die, the 53-year-old British star hopes that a female actor won't be cast as his 007 successor. Speaking to Radio Times, Craig said that instead of changing the fabled superspy's sex, he hopes that new, equally great parts will be offered to women and people of color.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Daniel Craig's Comments on a Female James Bond Might Surprise You - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

As actor Daniel Craig prepares to make his final appearance as 007 when No Time to Die finally hits theaters this October, he has some choice words about the much-discussed idea of the James Bond franchise getting a new female lead. Daniel Craig’s comments might just surprise you as to where he falls on the debate as to whether or not there should be a female James Bond. The comment from Craig is reminiscent of those made by James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli, who said back in 2020 that while James Bond can be any color, he’s historically a male. She also expressed her disinterest in having a woman playing the role of James Bond, as she believes women to be far more nuanced than that. While there may not be a woman James Bond just yet, No Time to Die will feature actress Lashana Lynch, who is set to play a spy holding the 007 title in the movie. With multiple delays, fans of the franchise can finally look forward to No Time to Die coming to theaters October 8th. In other news, Netflix seems hellbent on adapting every single thing you loved as a child with their recent purchase of the Roald Dahl Estate. Netflix just keeps the hits coming with their acquisitions and adaptations, not just in the realm of children’s novels, but hit Shonen anime. Because you all wanted it so bad after the first one, Netflix is gearing up for a live-action Death Note 2!
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

No Time To Die Director Admits James Bond Needs Stronger Female Characters

It’s stating the obvious to say that any franchise looking to secure even the slightest hint of longevity needs to remain in a perpetual state of reinvention to avoid falling behind the times. Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. No and James Bond is still going strong, so you can’t deny the iconic spy series has maintained relevancy better than most.
MOVIES
Tullahoma News

Lea Seydoux dismisses idea of a female James Bond

Lea Seydoux thinks introducing a female James Bond is a terrible idea. The 36-year-old actress has reprised the role of Dr Madeleine Swann for the new Bond movie, 'No Time To Die', and Lea has dismissed the idea of the money-spinning film franchise being helmed by a female character. Lea...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares thoughts on female Bond

The Fleabag creator said: ‘I think Bond is James Bond. We just need to cook up someone to rival him.’. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she would not be in favour of a female Bond. The acclaimed creator of Fleabag was drafted in to work on the No Time To Die...
CELEBRITIES
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

It’s time for a female Bond, says Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader was asked on Good Morning Britain about who should take on the role. The next James Bond movie should feature a female 007, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested. Daniel Craig made his last appearance as the super spy with a licence to kill in No...
CELEBRITIES
No Film School

How Did Cary Fukunaga Push for Bond's Female Characters to Have Equity?

Don't let this progress shake (or stir) you. Inside the many tropes of the James Bond movie universe lie characters like the damsel in distress and the femme fatale. While these were hallmarks of the films across the decades, when Cary Fukunaga took the reins as the director of No Time to Die, he wanted to smooth things out a bit. Not only did those tropes feel tired, but he thought they could be done better, delivering a much more thrilling Bond with equity for its stars.
MOVIES

