Britt Ekland slams female Bond suggestions

As actor Daniel Craig prepares to make his final appearance as 007 when No Time to Die finally hits theaters this October, he has some choice words about the much-discussed idea of the James Bond franchise getting a new female lead. Daniel Craig’s comments might just surprise you as to where he falls on the debate as to whether or not there should be a female James Bond. The comment from Craig is reminiscent of those made by James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli, who said back in 2020 that while James Bond can be any color, he’s historically a male. She also expressed her disinterest in having a woman playing the role of James Bond, as she believes women to be far more nuanced than that. While there may not be a woman James Bond just yet, No Time to Die will feature actress Lashana Lynch, who is set to play a spy holding the 007 title in the movie. With multiple delays, fans of the franchise can finally look forward to No Time to Die coming to theaters October 8th. In other news, Netflix seems hellbent on adapting every single thing you loved as a child with their recent purchase of the Roald Dahl Estate. Netflix just keeps the hits coming with their acquisitions and adaptations, not just in the realm of children’s novels, but hit Shonen anime. Because you all wanted it so bad after the first one, Netflix is gearing up for a live-action Death Note 2!

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO