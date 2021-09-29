These Fab Artificial Christmas Trees Actually Look Super Real
Once the 'ember months approach (ie. September, November, December), ya know that's your unofficial cue to start prepping for the holiday season. I don't make the rules here, people! I mean, it's always better to have a headstart on anything, especially holiday shopping and decorating. And let's be real: It's never fun to be that one person during the most wonderful time of the year who's scrambling to get their ish together. So, let me help you with this list of the best artificial Christmas trees you can buy—y'know, in case you've been thinking about going the ~faux~ route with your holiday tree this year.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0