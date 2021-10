The Crowley Ladies stepped up in competition Monday and the challenge proved to be too much for the hosts. Beau Chene, Division II’s No. 5-ranked team in the most recent power ratings, stormed past the Ladies in straight sets, winning 25-9, 25-20, 25-8. The Ladies (10-5), No. 12 in Division III, failed to get much going at the net with just 12 kills on the evening.