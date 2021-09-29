CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Klete Keller Pleads Guilty To Obstruction In U.S. Capitol Riot As Part Of Plea Agreement

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller pleaded guilty to the county in exchange for the Department of Justice dropping the other six charges filed against him.

Klete Keller (credit: U.S. District Court)

Keller will likely face prison time. The obstruction charge is a felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The judge accepted the guilty plea. No sentencing date has been set.

(credit: screenshot from Townhall Media/Julio Rosas)

Keller appeared in person before the judge to make his plea. He lives in Colorado Springs.

Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.

