CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

‘Furry & Friendly,’ Miami-Dade Police Adds Rescue Dog, Dottie To Therapy Team

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHlnH_0cC9Y92f00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The newest member of the Miami-Dade Police Department walks on all fours. That’s because it’s a therapy dog named Dottie.

“Dottie is a very very cute partner,” officer Alejandro Muñoz said.

It’s not something you hear Muñoz say too often on the job. Unless, he’s with Dottie. She’s furry and friendly, but she’s tasked with tough work.

“These dogs have to be completely tame and calm, you could be dealing with somebody that has a mental breakdown, or maybe going through an episode, or reaction to medication,” he explained.

Dottie was one of the few therapy dogs brought to the site of the Surfside collapse.

“She was able to interact with the families of the victims, she was also able to interact with firefighters, investigators that were on scene, they were very long days, and the dog was able to just interact with them, they would play with her.”

Though Dottie was still in training she helped usher calm amid chaos. She started however, as a rescue, having spent weeks in the shelter. She was a year old by the time she was fostered.

“Older pets make for best pets, because you pretty much know what you’re getting, you know the temperament, you know the size they’re going into,” Lorna Mejia, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Interim Director said.

Mejia can only hope stories like Dottie’s will help inspire people looking for a companion to adopt, not shop.

“And here we are we’re going to Surfside, we’re going to schools, and children with disability, so we’re really making a difference,” Officer Muñoz added.

For more information on adoption click here.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

‘Hey, Moove It’: Loose Cow In North Philadelphia Caught On Camera

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A very uncommon sight was caught on camera in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon – a loose cow. That’s right, a viewer took video of a cow running near Broad Street and Erie Avenue. In the video, you can see the cow slowing down a driver and then hopping onto the concrete divider. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened around 11:12 a.m. There is no word on where the cow came from, or how it escaped onto the street. The police said the cow was reunited with their owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
riponmedia.com

Senior Survival Thanks to Furry Friends

Ripon College students are back on campus and so are their beloved furry friends!. What’s better than hanging out with man’s best friend? “Studies have shown that animals, especially cute ones boost your happiness and bring endorphins and stop the pain,” said senior Cassie Behreandt, who owns a dog named Leah Huser.
ANIMALS
FOX 43

Furry friends with Sparky, the dog!

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Sparky, the dog!. He is an eight-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He is neutered and up-to-date on all his vaccines. Sparky is described as "very affectionate" and he loves to go on walks. He loves "being around people and being loved on," according to the shelter.
NEW FREEDOM, PA
CBS Miami

Caught On Video: Serenaded Miami Beach Police Officer Puts On A Show While On Patrol

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What happens when a police officer on patrol comes across a street performer who plays a familiar tune to all sworn members of law enforcement? The correct answer is that he joins in on the fun and puts on a quick show to the delight of thousands. That is exactly what happened Friday evening as a Miami Beach police officer is captured on video playing along as the street performer, a violinist, begins to play ‘Bad Boys,’ the theme song from the popular TV show Cops. The unidentified officer is seen activating his uniform emergency lights and putting on the moves, but what really lights up the room is his contagious smile. The video was posted on social media and quickly gained attention from viewers. As of Saturday afternoon, the video had received nearly 5,000 views. On this day, this officer caught a lot of smiles on social media. FRIDAY FEELING: MBPD on foot patrol along Ocean Drive with a serenade. It’s the bop at the end for us! 🤣 #YourMBPD pic.twitter.com/Z9nAL85hXw — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 2, 2021
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Rescue Dog#Furry Friendly#Cbsmiami#Surfside
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Aspen

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Aspen – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Aspen is a female Labrador Retriever and Collie mix puppy. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly and playful. She would be good in a home with children. For more...
FRANKLIN, PA
WANE-TV

Furry friends enjoy attention at local adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been thinking of adopting a new four-legged family member, come to Humane Fort Wayne’s Bob Rohrman Subaru Adoption Event. The organization is at the dealership Saturday with adoptable dogs and cats from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The stars of the event will...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Columbian

Furry Friends wins Walmart grant

MAPLEWOOD — Aron Deppert works at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Grand Boulevard and volunteers with Furry Friends, a no-kill cat shelter. Last year, Deppert and his family adopted two kittens from Furry Friends Cowlitz that were rescued from a hoarding situation. Both kitties were ill, so Walmart presented Furry Friends with a $1,000 grant to help cover their veterinary bills. “Thanks to Furry Friends, we were able to bring our sweet boys, Cosmo and Chester, home just when we needed them the most!” Deppert said. “We’re so lucky that they are part of our lives, and I feel equally as lucky to be part of a company that gives back to the surrounding community.”
MAPLEWOOD, WA
South Ark Daily

Hermitage Arkansas School District Elementary Has Furry Friend

Meet Hermit! He’s our HES school cat! Hermit has been with us for a little over a week now. He is still getting accustom to the loud noises of a school, but he loves to play in the office and stand in the hallway with Mrs. Krystal when the kids walk by! Hermit got a new collar today from Mrs. Brandi! We are so glad he is here with us! The kids all love him!
HERMITAGE, AR
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Needs Help Finding 79-Year-Old Gerald Connors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for your help finding 79-year-old Gerald Connors. Connors was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of NE 191 Street. The 79-year-old stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. MDPD said Connors may need medical assistance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Police Department adopts service dog that helped comfort families impacted by Surfside building collapse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department has rescued another loving canine. The English Pointer mix is two years old and named Dottie. She spent several days bringing comfort to survivors and family members following the Surfside condo collapse earlier this year. Clearly, Dottie left a lasting impression. She...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
PennLive.com

Dog fatally attacks woman who was watching it for a friend: police

A Myrtle Point, Oregon, woman was attacked and killed by a dog Friday while she was watching the animal for a friend, officials said. Amber Dawn Labelle, 42, was watching the 120-pound dog at her apartment Friday morning while an acquaintance, Jeremy Robertson, ran errands, according to the Coos County District Attorney’s office. Robertson had been watching the dog for Springfield resident Sara Nicholes.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

How to find furry friends for your small dog to socialize with

Just like people, most dogs need a best friend, too. While some dogs are eternal introverts and prefer to spend their time at home with their humans, many dogs thoroughly enjoy spending time with other pups. Playdates with other dogs provide mental stimulation and physical exercise for your dog, both of which are essential to his health and well-being. Additionally, ensuring your pup gets plenty of exercise can help reduce his anxiety and destructive tendencies. But how do dogs make friends? Are there meetup groups for small dogs? Here’s how you can find the perfect furry friend group for your small dog to socialize with.
PETS
Santa Clarita Radio

In Search Of A New Veterinary Center For Your Furry Friend

Cinema Veterinary Center has helped animals of all kinds and their owners for almost 10 years right here in the heart of Santa Clarita. Owner Dr. Jaimie Ronchetto and her wonderful team always put their best foot forward and provide the best care and professionalism towards every patient (and human owner) that walks through their door. Animals that Cinema specializes include: dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, rabbits, guinea pigs, and rodents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws: Meet these furry friends up for adoption

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter with Mark Reynolds. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, or you can call the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy