CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Warby Parker Goes Public. What It Means for the Stock Market

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

The stock market finished mixed on Wednesday, as an early attempt to regain some of the ground major market benchmarks lost on Tuesday ended up giving way to continued nervousness about the short-term impact of inflation and other macroeconomic pressures on stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) eked out small gains, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) ended up losing more ground.

Despite the market's recent jitters, the bull market over the past 18 months has prompted a record number of companies to go public. To make their stock available to the investing public, most have chosen either traditional initial public offerings or mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. However, a select few have offered their shares directly to investors, and that's the route that eyewear specialist Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) picked on Wednesday. Below, we'll take a closer look at how Warby Parker did and what its direct listing says about the health of the stock market.

Warby sees a big gain

Many investors have waited for Warby Parker to go public for quite a while, and so the direct listing got a lot of attention within the broader investing community. Initially, those watching the eyewear disruptor had expected the offering to give Warby Parker a valuation of around $3 billion, consistent with the most recent funding rounds from venture capital investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSgFs_0cC9XrOF00
Image source: Getty Images.

When the New York Stock Exchange got together to figure out a reference price to guide first-day traders seeking to buy shares of stock from private shareholders, it ended up setting the price at $40 per share. Unlike a regular IPO, in which participating investors actually get to buy shares at the pre-set offering price, this $40 per share number was intended only to provide a foundation from which investors could make their own decisions about what the stock was worth. Even with the $40 per share figure, Warby Parker had an implied market capitalization of nearly $5 billion -- an indicator of just how strong interest in the company was.

From there, things got even better for Warby Parker. The stock started trading just after 1 p.m. EDT at around $54 per share. It stayed at roughly that same level throughout much of the day, closing at $54.49 per share. That was a gain of 36% from the reference price.

Disruptor, or disaster waiting to happen?

Warby Parker raises a lot of controversy among investors. Bullish supporters point to the eyewear market as prime for e-commerce disruption, and Warby Parker believes its strategy to start out online and then gradually build out a network of traditional retail locations will help it build up brand awareness and take over market share in a highly fragmented market.

Yet many investors are skeptical. Sales growth was minimal in 2020, and although revenue growth in the first half of 2021 was 53% higher than in the corresponding period the previous year, Warby Parker has posted consistent losses recently. The company expects those losses to continue, and bearish investors also point to arguably comparable eyewear companies with much lower valuations compared to key metrics.

What the direct listing says about the stock market is that even with conditions getting a little choppy, companies are still willing to make shares available to the public at current valuations. That could suggest high valuations that aren't necessarily in investors' favor. If the minor pullback we've seen in stock markets turns into something bigger, then it will show that Warby Parker went public at just about the perfect time for its early investors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend annually for 49 years. Altria Group has raised its dividend annually for 52 years. Investors may be worried as the market enters another round of volatility. But that's par for the course in the stock market, and investors should sit tight and ride it out. There's bound to be better times and worse times, but historically, the broader market has always recovered from downticks and come out on top.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

The best way to generate wealth through the stock market is to buy and hold shares of great companies for many years. Both of these stocks are down year-to-date, but each has a tremendous history of growth and can keep delivering. If you're looking for great stocks to invest your...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Market#The Stock Market#Warby Parker Goes Public#Djindices#Snpindex#Ixic#Wrby
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

These five widely followed stocks are rife with red flags. For more than 18 months, there's been little that's stood in the way of the benchmark S&P 500 reaching new highs. Since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, the widely followed index has doubled in value and marked the strongest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom of all time.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Premarket Mover: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Up 1.09%

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is up 1.09% today. FB stock closed at $326.23 and is up $3.57 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. FB has a roughly average overall score of 64 meaning the stock holds a better value than 64% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. FB gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has the 130th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Internet Content & Information industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for FB's recent trading patterns and forecasted price. Click Here To Get The Full Report on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. For instance, they typically employ teams of experienced analysts that can provide boots-on-ground coverage; they also tend to have far more capital at their disposal. By comparison, the greatest asset a retail investor has is a long-term mindset. You don't have clients...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy