CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Charleston County looking to better cyclist and pedestrian safety

WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g18rL_0cC9Xn6Z00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A path for bicyclists and pedestrians crossing the Ashley River in the North Bridge and Cosgrove Avenue area is coming closer to reality. As a safer path for pedestrians and bicyclists in Charleston County is set to begin its journey this year.

Katie Zimmerman, the Executive Director of Charleston Moves says the North Bridge, in particular, is terrifying for cyclists, pedestrians, and even drivers.

She says that nearly every single person who has been struck and killed while biking across that bridge happened outside of CARTA’s hours of operation and they were either going to work or from work.

While CARTA recently extended their hours of operation for the North Bridge route, Katie Zimmerman with Charleston Moves says is a great assist, but with only part of the problem. She says, “having safe bikeable and walkable space in the form of a separate bridge that’s going to change so much for so many different people”.

Gov. McMaster and AG Wilson file appeal to federal ruling on mask mandate ban

The concept of a second bridge for pedestrians and cyclists is already in the works but questions as to which direction Charleston County chooses to take their multi-use pass after they cross the bridge into North Charleston remains. Now, ahead of building the so-called “Better North Bridge”, Charleston County is working with the SCDOT on a different branch of the project.

Sheila Sororian, the Project Manager for Better North Bridge says they are looking at adding bike lanes to Azalea Drive in North Charleston first. She says the road is the main thoroughfare for pedestrian traffic to the bridge and they are looking to fill in those gaps ahead of the North Bridge construction.

The county says studies show the traffic on Azalea Drive could be handled from being at its current four lanes, down to two lanes. Even more, when public comment is heard, restriping could begin as early as this year.

Charleston County is still seeking input for the Azalea Drive restriping project, to add your comment click here .

On Saturday, Charleston Moves will be hosting the Better North Bridge Ride and information event, for more on that, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County halting new applications for emergency rental assistance program

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County announced Wednesday it will suspend new applications for emergency rental assistance this week. The county received $12.4 million in federal funding to be put towards the implementation of an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) back in April. The program was meant to “help stabilize housing and provide greater […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County coroner identifies person whose foot washed up near Fort Sumter last October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a deceased individual almost a year after their foot was discovered in Charleston Harbor. The body, though, has still not been recovered. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol previously said a shoe with a right foot inside washed ashore near Fort […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rescheduled National Night Out events impacted by weather… again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday multiple local police departments will participate in National Night Out to connect with their local communities. Severe weather caused the previously scheduled events in August to be postponed until now. Multiple agencies including Mt. Pleasant Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office,...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Forum: Panelists discuss need for change in SC criminal justice system, new survey results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Forum held a roundtable discussion Wednesday that focused on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Equity in South Carolina. The panel, moderated by News 2’s Carolyn Murray, responded to issues such as policing, law enforcement accountability, pretrial justice, and punishment and rehabilitation. Panelists included Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, Founder of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek PD awarded multiple grants from SC Department of Highway Safety

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Highway Safety awards the Goose Creek Police Department with three grants to enhance its current traffic enforcement programs. The department has been awarded the Traffic Safety Enforcement Office, Impaired Driving Countermeasures, and the Special DUI Prosecutor Grants which have a total value of $386.248 collectively. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Bike Lanes#Carta#Ag#Scdot
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County Airport’s primary runway to temporarily close for resurfacing project

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The primary runway at Georgetown County Airport will be temporarily closed for about two months for a resurfacing project. County leaders say “Runway 5/23” will be closed approximately 40 days beginning October 11th while it undergoes resurfacing. The airport’s secondary runway, “Runway 11/29,” will stay open; however, it cannot accommodate […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New jobs coming to Goose Creek community for job seekers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — New jobs are on their way to Goose Creek. Flooring Services LLC (FSL), a commercial and residential flooring company, is relocating its headquarters to the Crowfield Corporate Park in Goose Creek with a $4.4 million investment. The relocation will create 30 new jobs for potential employees. “We are thrilled to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston PD escorts fellow officer to hospital for first post-chemo operation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the North Charleston Police Department escorted a fellow officer to a Mount Pleasant hospital in a show of support Tuesday morning. Police Chief Reggie Burgess led a team of officers and other department staff members to Roper Healthcare in Mount Pleasant for officer Ashley Thompson, who was scheduled to receive her first post-chemo operation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

State legislators approve $92M for SC prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina state legislators approved $92 million for the SC Department of Corrections on Oct. 5. Without discussion, the Joint Board Review Committee approved the funds which will be allocated to much-needed maintenance and upgrades to prisons statewide. This project marks the largest single-year investment in improving South Carolina corrections facilities. In […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
WCBD Count on 2

Former Columbia chief takes over Orangeburg police for now

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A law enforcement veteran who served as police chief in Columbia for more than a decade will be the interim chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. The Orangeburg City Council hired Charles Austin Sr. after the abrupt retirement of Chief Mike Adams. The city says it also is beginning […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hearing scheduled to discuss Georgetown mayoral candidate’s eligibility

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hearing has been scheduled for Friday to address a challenge in the eligibility of a Georgetown mayoral candidate. Jason Collins, a Georgetown businessman, is running as an independent against incumbent Democrat Brendon Barber and Republican Carol Jayroe to become the City of Georgetown’s next mayor. Collins’ residency was challenged […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA increases stops, provides free rides across Northbridge for cyclists and pedestrians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, CARTA began providing free transportation between bus stops on both sides of the Northbridge for Bicyclists and Pedestrians who typically look to make a dangerous but critical cross. Katie Zimmerman, the Executive Director for Charleston moves said CARTA’s expansion will be a game-changer for many as currently, the Northbridge has no pedestrian or cycling lanes. Zimmerman said she believes the additional times will those with their schedules during CARTAs hours of operations […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

369
Followers
173
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy