Westchester County, NY

Celebrated Westchester Restaurant To Close After 36 Years In Business

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
A celebrated French restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors next month after 36 years in business.

La Panetière will close at the end of October, according to an announcement from owner Jacques Loupiac.

The restaurant, located at 530 Milton Road in Rye, is known for its high-end cuisine and elegant setting.

Loupiac said in a Facebook post that after a challenging few years, he is ready to retire and begin a new chapter in his life.

"Regardless of where this road takes me, please know that it was your unwavering support for the past 36 years that allowed my dream to become a reality," he said. "La Panetière and its wonderful patrons will always occupy a large place in my heart as you have given me a life and career that I only could have imagined many years ago. For this, I am humbled and forever grateful."

William Griesar
7d ago

That is so sad. Is there no one who might take it over and at least try to do what the former owner did so well?

