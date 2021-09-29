CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty to felony in Capitol riot case

By Rachel Tillman
mynews13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty to one charge related to his participation in the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill in January of this year. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, according to local news outlets. The felony charge carries up to a 20-year sentence, but Judge Richard J. Leon said Keller’s sentencing requirements put his possible penalty at 21-27 months.

www.mynews13.com

