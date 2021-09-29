Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty to felony in Capitol riot case

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."

