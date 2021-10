The Natalia Mustang offense wasted no time in Frio County last Friday night to set the tone. With a drought at Gosch Field dating back to 1989, the Mustangs knew the time was now. Natalia received to start the game and needed just three plays to strike first, as QB Ryan Rizo connected with Gabriel Perez on one of two touchdown passes to put the Stangs on the board with 10:35 to go in the opening quarter. This was one of six first half strikes which fueled Natalia behind a solid defensive effort to a 46-0 shut-out road win.

DILLEY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO