SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — SECOND UPDATE:. The pedestrian who was killed has been identified at 37-year-old Aaron Hampton of Springfield. On September 24, 2021, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Springfield Police responded to the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Cherry Road for a traffic crash involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Witnesses reported the striking vehicle was southbound on Macarthur with a green light at the time of the crash. The pedestrian victim (male, 37 years old) was transported via ambulance to the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO