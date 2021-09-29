CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIAA board unanimously votes in favor to recommend student-athletes receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Spectrum News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASS. - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) board ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that a vaccination for all student-athletes will be recommended. According to Sport Medicine Committee (SMC) liaison Richard Pearson, an extensive conversation between the committee members about student athletes receiving the vaccination in schools during the last meeting.

