MIAA board unanimously votes in favor to recommend student-athletes receive COVID-19 vaccine

Following a recommendation by the Sports Medicine Committee, the MIAA Board of Directors voted 22-0-1 in favor of urging student-athletes receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot. New MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin said the National Federation of High Schools are meeting with states with the end goal of getting as many kids vaccinated as possible. He went on to mention the need to be proactive in terms of winter sports, especially since one of the venues the MIAA has used in the past for tournament play in basketball and hockey (TD Garden) recently implemented its own policies regarding vaccinations.

