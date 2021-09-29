CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coventry, CT

Catfish eaten before being verified can’t qualify for record

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqOiH_0cC9WDH400
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2021, file photo provided by Chris Braga, shows Ben Tomkunas holding a catfish he caught in Coventry, Conn., that was thought to have smashed a state record weighing 21.3-pounds. But uncertainty about the species of the catfish caught that was eaten before it could be vetted by authorities in August has led a Connecticut agency to withdraw its awarding of a new state record for largest white catfish. (Chris Braga via AP, File)

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — Uncertainty about the species of a massive catfish that was eaten before it could be vetted by authorities in August has led Connecticut to withdraw its awarding of a new state record.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that because it was not able to examine the actual fish, authorities cannot confirm it was a white catfish.

“Without the ability to examine the actual fish, identification is left to still images and videos, which have proven to be ambiguous and inconclusive to definitively identify the species of catfish in this case,” state Fish and Wildlife wrote, adding that it is not disputing the weight of the catch that was made on Aug. 21.

Ben Tomkunas, 25, of Coventry, who caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish, said he gave it to his grandfather the morning after he caught it and it was eaten.

“I can’t believe that they think it’s OK to do this to someone,” Tomkunas told the Journal Inquirer. “It’s such an embarrassment.”

It can be difficult to distinguish between white catfish and channel catfish, which are generally larger.

The previous state record for a white catfish was a 12.7 pound (5.76 kilogram) fish. The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds (8.75 kilograms) for a fish caught in 2005 in California.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey urged anglers to keep any potentially record-breaking fish until authorities have confirmed its species. He acknowledged, in an email to the Journal Inquirer, that the initial announcement of a new state record was premature.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Facebook exec: We do not prioritize engagement over safety

A Facebook executive is pushing back on a whistleblower’s claims — supported by the company’s own internal research — that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, told The Associated Press Wednesday that “we do not and...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coventry, CT
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Parents charged in death of toddler found in Michigan motel

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged Wednesday after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room. An autopsy showed the boy, Isaias Daniel Porras, died from multiple injuries and was “covered from head to toe with bruises including hematoma to the brain,” assistant prosecuting attorney Amy MacGregor said in court.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy