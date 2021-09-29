CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

To avoid being harassed in public, nurses change out of their scrubs before leaving the hospital.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo avoid being harassed in public, nurses change out of their scrubs before leaving the hospital. According to the Associated Press, while medical personnel were hailed as heroes at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, some nurses now had to change out of their scrubs before leaving work to escape public hostility. Nurses in Idaho stated they don’t even go to the grocery store in their work clothes because they’re afraid of an emotional encounter.

