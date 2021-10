Lomira, WI – Walter “Wally” Schwichtenberg, age 95 years, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2021, at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira. Wally was born on May 23, 1926, in Dortmund, Germany to Adolf and Mathilde Schwichtenberg (Scheer). He came to the United States with his family when he was six months old. He was united in marriage to Eloise Klueger on May 20, 1950.