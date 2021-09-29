CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators introduce legislation to require federal prisons to upgrade their security cameras following inmate escapes and deaths.

Cover picture for the articleSenators introduce legislation to require federal prisons to upgrade their security cameras following inmate escapes and deaths. After malfunctioning security cameras allowed inmates to escape or kill themselves, senators have introduced a bipartisan measure that would force the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to maintain appropriate security camera coverage in all 122 federal prisons.

Broken US prison security cameras targeted in senators' bill

WASHINGTON -- Failing security cameras in federal prisons have allowed inmates to escape undetected and were at the center of the investigation when wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself behind bars in 2019. Now, lawmakers want to force the Bureau of Prisons to repair and upgrade security systems. 'œBlind spots,...
