Fall is officially here. If that means 'Oktoberfest' to you, here's where to go around the Bay

If the ubiquitous pumpkins at every grocery store weren't enough of a clue, we're here to tell you that autumn has officially arrived. Fall means many things to many people (here in the Bay Area, it means summer, but hey...), not least of them the chance to grab a stein of beer and celebrate Oktoberfest with the best of them. Whether you're planning to don some lederhosen or a traditional alpine folk dress or you just want to try some German food and beer, Hoodline has the scoop on where you can find Oktoberfest events around San Francisco, the South Bay, and the East Bay. (As is traditional, Oktoberfest partying typically happens in September, and some San Francisco events have already passed.)