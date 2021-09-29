New York Life Insurance Hit With Policy Lapse Notice Claims
New York Life Insurance and other defendants were hit with a policyholder class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and other law firms, accuses New York Life of failing to notify consumers properly, causing policies to lapse so the company does not have to pay benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-01640, Linhart v. New York Life Insurance Company et al.www.law.com
