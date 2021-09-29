CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Murder charges filed in shooting of activist’s grandson

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cC9Uvk600

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed in May’s fatal shooting of the 19-year-old grandson of a prominent Hartford anti-violence activist.

Jaquan Graham, 19, is accused of killing Buckly during a gun trade in the backyard of a home, according to arrest warrant affidavits. Graham allegedly told friends he shot Buckly because the teen was moving “iffy” during the transaction, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Buckly was found in a nearby driveway, where he apparently ran after being shot, police said.

Buckly was the grandson of Carl Hardrick, known as “Brother Carl,” who has worked as a gang intervention specialist and anti-violence activist in the city since the 1960s.

Graham had already faced evidence tampering and weapons charges in connection with the shooting. The murder charge was added during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Graham remains in custody in lieu of a $6 million bond, which was raised from $3 million on Tuesday. It was unclear Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.

Police obtained text messages in which Graham allegedly discussed the shooting with two friends, who also have been charged with evidence tampering, according to affidavits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Parents charged in death of toddler found in Michigan motel

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged Wednesday after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room. An autopsy showed the boy, Isaias Daniel Porras, died from multiple injuries and was “covered from head to toe with bruises including hematoma to the brain,” assistant prosecuting attorney Amy MacGregor said in court.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

601K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy