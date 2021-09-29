Murder charges filed in shooting of activist’s grandson

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed in May’s fatal shooting of the 19-year-old grandson of a prominent Hartford anti-violence activist.

Jaquan Graham, 19, is accused of killing Buckly during a gun trade in the backyard of a home, according to arrest warrant affidavits. Graham allegedly told friends he shot Buckly because the teen was moving “iffy” during the transaction, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Buckly was found in a nearby driveway, where he apparently ran after being shot, police said.

Buckly was the grandson of Carl Hardrick, known as “Brother Carl,” who has worked as a gang intervention specialist and anti-violence activist in the city since the 1960s.

Graham had already faced evidence tampering and weapons charges in connection with the shooting. The murder charge was added during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Graham remains in custody in lieu of a $6 million bond, which was raised from $3 million on Tuesday. It was unclear Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.

Police obtained text messages in which Graham allegedly discussed the shooting with two friends, who also have been charged with evidence tampering, according to affidavits.