Gone Before She Has: Merkel Commemorative Teddies Sell Out

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - A German toymaker is producing a batch of commemorative teddy bears to mark the end of Angela Merkel's time as chancellor, and they have sold out before she has even left office. The handmade bears come complete with their hands resting in the "Merkel rhombus", the chancellor's...

Angela Merkel Shopping Before Checking Out as Chancellor

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will be retiring this month after 16 years as one of the world’s most respected leaders and probably the busiest. Even when in power, she still does her own grocery shopping. Now with her conservative Christian Democratic Unition party losing to the left-leaning Social Democrats...
Germany's Laschet signals readiness to step down as CDU chief

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). A day after kingmaker parties Greens and the liberal FDP decided to seek a coalition with the Social Democrats, putting SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz a step closer to the chancellery, Laschet said the leadership of his conservative party needed an overhaul -- his job included. "We will quickly tackle the personnel question of the CDU -- from the chairperson through the party's leadership to the federal executive committee," he told journalists, saying that he will propose a date for a party congress to settle these issues.
'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. The German chancellor added that she had "confidence that Italy will give the money out in a good way".
German CDU Leader Laschet Offered to Stand Aside - Media

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative leader Armin Laschet offered to make way for a successor after leading his party to second place in last month's national election, multiple German media reported. Laschet told conservative lawmakers that the party needed a new start after its election defeat, a process that he...
Angela Merkel
Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn't forgotten.According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant...
Europe
Berlin, DE
Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO

CONSTANTA, Romania, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Last weekend was spent aboard the Romanian Navy's Danube going cruise ship engaging in a European-American Security Dialogue. The focus was the Black Sea and its vital geostrategic importance to Russia, NATO and Europe. However, the Black Sea poses a fundamental contradiction for NATO.
Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against...
Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
France accused of stealing almost five million AstraZeneca doses from UK

France has been accused of stealing five million coronavirus vaccine doses destined for the UK.President Emmanuel Macron allegedly worked with EU chiefs to divert the large batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs to his country earlier this year.The vaccines were expected to arrive in the UK but were instead redirected from Holland at the eleventh hour, according to The Sun.The newspaper quoted senior government sources as saying the “outrageous” move could have cost lives if not for the UK’s successful rollout of the Pfizer jab.AstraZeneca boss Ruud Dobber had announced publicly on 22 March that a vaccine batch was expected to arrive...
French ambassador to return to Australia after subs row

France announced Wednesday it will return its ambassador to Australia, ending a weeks-long diplomatic protest over Canberra's decision to scrap a submarine contract. Since the contracts for the 12 French attack submarines had already been signed, the severance deal could cost Australia hundreds of millions of dollars.
Germany a step closer to Scholz-led government

Germany inched towards a government led by Olaf Scholz after the Greens and the liberal FDP party said Wednesday they would try for a three-way tie-up with his Social Democrats while shunning Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. - 'Building bridges' - Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said that after preliminary discussions with the SPD and CDU-CSU, the Greens "believe it makes sense" to focus on a tie-up led by the Social Democrats.
Press freedom, Belarus opposition or Greta for Nobel Peace Prize?

Media watchdogs, Belarus opposition leaders and climate campaigners such as Greta Thunberg are among those seen as contenders when the Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday. However, Sveen said he would put more money on Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate campaigner.
