Abundant Community Generosity To 2019-2020 United Way Campaign Benefits Community Chest
Hopkins County Community Chest this week reaped the benefit of the community support of Hopkins County United Way. “Thanks to our generous donors, Hopkins County United Way is very proud to present an excess allocation payment in the amount of $16,197.54 to Community Chest from the 2019-2020 Hopkins County United Way campaign. This amount is in addition to excess allocation payments made in July to 16 Hopkins County non-profit organizations supported by the 2019-2020 campaign. Excess allocation payment made from the 2019-2020 campaign total $33,729.01,” HCUW Executive Secretary Susan Berning explained.www.ksstradio.com
