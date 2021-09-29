Abundant Community Generosity To 2019-2020 United Way Campaign Benefits Community Chest

A Yellow Ribbon Campaign has been launched in anticipation of THE WALL THAT HEALS Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and Mobile Education Center coming to Sulphur Springs November 4-7, 2021. In support of this ‘welcome home’ event for our nation’s Vietnam-era veterans, the Yellow Ribbon Campaign was created so that companies and individuals could show visible support as the event date nears. Anyone who wishes to have a share in sponsoring TWTH by way of the Yellow Ribbon Campaign is encouraged to contact event organizer Mandy Kennedy at 903-243-2206 or see sponsorship forms below.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO