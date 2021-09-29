CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Abundant Community Generosity To 2019-2020 United Way Campaign Benefits Community Chest

 7 days ago
Hopkins County Community Chest this week reaped the benefit of the community support of Hopkins County United Way. “Thanks to our generous donors, Hopkins County United Way is very proud to present an excess allocation payment in the amount of $16,197.54 to Community Chest from the 2019-2020 Hopkins County United Way campaign. This amount is in addition to excess allocation payments made in July to 16 Hopkins County non-profit organizations supported by the 2019-2020 campaign. Excess allocation payment made from the 2019-2020 campaign total $33,729.01,” HCUW Executive Secretary Susan Berning explained.

www.ksstradio.com

Alliance Bank Chairman/CEO Tom Sellers Elected Chairman Of The Nation’s Largest State Community Banking Association

AUSTIN, Texas—The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) is proud to announce that Tom Sellers, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Sulphur Springs-based Alliance Bank, has been elected chairman of the IBAT board of directors for 2021-22. He officially accepted this position during the association’s 47th annual convention held September 18-21 in Austin.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Oct. 5, 2021

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – We are waiting for the steel market to normalize. SAPUTO SEWER MAIN – This project is nearing completion. The contractor hired to bore under Interstate 30 has equipment and materials on site, but he has not begun boring yet. This is the last segment of the project. I should be able to report completion at our next meeting.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Meal A Day Menu For Oct. 4-8, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Oct. 4-8, 2021, includes:. Monday – Parmesan Chicken, On a Bed of Egg Noodles, Italian...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Oct. 4 Jury Summons Cancelled

The Jury summons for Monday, Oct. 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center has been cancelled, according to District Clerk Cheryl Fulcher. Those who received a summons do not need to report for service on Monday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CHRISTUS Covid Testing Offered Weekdays by Appointment Only

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs is offering a Testing COVID Drive-Thru Testing Clinic for people who need or want to be tested for COVID but are unable to find a clinic or provider available. This may be due to their Primary Care Physician not having openings, or the Urgent Care is full with an extremely long wait time. To take advantage of the COVID testing, you must schedule an appointment by phone. Walk-ins are not accepted.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Hopkins County Officials Seek Hazard Mitigation Assistance, Pandemic-Related Grant Funding

Hopkins County is submitting multiple hazard mitigation assistance grant applications, with County Judge Robert Newsom authorized as representative for DR-4586 (February’s winter storms) funding. Hopkins County Commissioners Court agreed to provide local matching funds required to secure and complete FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant projects, if the county’s requests are granted.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
With 958 Texas Deaths in 2020, Local MADD Event Rounds Up Support for Mothers Against Drunk (and Drugged) Driving Campaign

Held on the breezy late-summer evening of September 25, 2021 along oak-shaded walking spaces at Shannon Oaks Church in Sulphur Springs,Texas, the local Walk Like MADD event was successful and well-attended. Serving as not only a local walk but as one of the only MADD events within the Northeast Texas region, a good response came from county law enforcement, Fire and Rescue, EMS and Tx DOT as well as sponsorship from local car dealership, business, industry and individuals.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Business History: Mattison Insurance Agency-Here When You Need It!

Mattison Insurance Agency, Inc. is a family owned and operated insurance agency serving Northeast Texas. Founded by Glenn Mattison in 2001 in Sulphur Springs, they opened their Paris office in 2013 and the Greenville office in 2019. After a year in Greenville, Mattison Insurance purchased Sinclair-Ramsey Insurance Agency in February of 2020 when Steve Ramsey retired. Glenn’s wife, Leeta, serves as the Office Manager, running day-to-day operations for all three locations. Two of Glenn and Leeta’s children, Matthew and Maci, also serve in leadership roles within the business.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sixth Hopkins County COVID Fatality Reported For September

COVID-19 recoveries have continued to outpace new cases reported for Hopkins County for the 10th consecutive day. While that means the rate of spread is slowing among county residents, it doesn’t mean the virus has been eradicated in Hopkins County, nor does it mean it’s any less deadly. In fact, not only were are there still 343 active COVID cases on Friday, but the sixth Hopkins County COVID fatality was reported for September 2021 as well.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
