Tom Brady joined an exclusive club on Sunday night when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the New England Patriots in the quarterback’s return to Foxborough. Brady became the latest quarterback to beat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees as the only ones to complete the feat. When he appeared in the latest episode of Jim Gray’s "Let’s Go" podcast, the legendary sportscaster asked him which team he enjoys beating the most.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO