Teen Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death Of His 17-Year-Old Twin Sister Near Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old girl died after being stabbed near Houston, and her twin brother was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday, Sept. 29 KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call at about 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in west Harris County.

He tweeted, “Units found a female (17) with a stab wound. The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene.”

When investigators arrived, they found the boyWhen deputies arrived, they found Benjamin Elliott in one of the bedrooms, giving CPR to his twin sister Meghan Elliott, who had several stab wounds to her neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told KTRK-TV it’s not clear what led to the teen girl’s stabbing.

The twins’ parents were asleep inside the home at the time, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the homicide unit.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing has been recovered, and authorities think it was the brother who called 911.

Investigators are waiting on a search warrant to get inside the home.

KTRK was told the parents of the teen twins do not want to let deputies inside the house.