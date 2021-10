Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a legitimate MVP contender last season, and led one of the AFC’s best teams. He hasn’t quite played up to that standard in 2021. Through two games, Allen has 449 passing yards and three touchdowns, with an interception, adding 79 rushing yards with two fumbles. Allen’s biggest gains last year were probably in his passing accuracy. He went from completing 52.8-percent of his throws as a rookie, to 58.8-percent in 2019, and then all the way to 69.2 in 2020.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO