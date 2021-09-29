CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Former Trump officials dispute Milley's version of events on China call

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQnDS_0cC9TWuG00


John Ratcliffe and Mike Pompeo disputed Gen. Mark Milley’s recounting of the situation surrounding his controversial call with his Chinese counterpart.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Gen. Li Zuocheng of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in late October and early January to dissuade them of a possible attack. The details of the call, including Milley's promise to warn Li of an incoming attack, which led to allegations of treason, were revealed by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa in their new book Peril .

GOP LAWMAKER CONFRONTS MILLEY ON CHINA CALL

He testified in front of the House and Senate armed services committees this week, where he faced questions and calls for his resignation about the calls he defended as within his job description.

Milley guaranteed to the House committee on Wednesday that the intelligence that China was concerned about a possible attack was in the president's daily brief and was provided to the vice president, director of national intelligence, the CIA director, and the secretary of defense.

Both Ratcliffe, then the director of national intelligence, and Pompeo, then the secretary of state, have rebutted that they were in the loop regarding the calls.

“There was no concerning intelligence that merited a call to his Chinese counterpart,” Ratcliffe said in an interview on Fox News, calling the chairman’s testimony “disingenuous and disappointing.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The reason that you know that I’m telling the truth when I saw that this was not an issue of concern is Gen. Milley was the principal military adviser to President Trump,” he continued. “The number of conversations that he had with President Trump about that issue was zero. I was the president's principal intelligence adviser. The number of conversations I had about that intelligence with President Trump was zero.”

Similarly, Pompeo told SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show that he has “no recollection of Gen. Miller briefing me in the way he described.”

He also claimed that “it’s certain” he didn’t tell former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows because “Meadows would have called me immediately.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 9

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Pompeo suggests Gen. Milley may have lied under oath to Congress; ‘No recollection of what he described’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested this week that Gen. Mark Milley may have lied under oath to Congress about who had knowledge of his controversial phone calls with China’s top general in the final weeks of then-President Donald Trump’s term. A recently published book, “Peril” by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, claimed Milley had assured his Chinese counterparts that he would provide forewarning if Trump sought to launch an attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Milley's call to Li will make China 'more aggressive: Gordon Chang

When Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley made his two controversial phone calls to Chinese Communist Party Gen. Li Zuocheng, it made the CCP more "aggressive" toward the United States, because until that time, they did not believe then-President Donald Trump was even considering launching a nuclear attack on Beijing, according to author and China expert Gordon Chang.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Rubio: I’m Not Sure We’re Better Off Than We Were Under Trump

Despite the whirlwind in Washington this week, Marco Rubio isn’t worried—at least not for his own party. As of now, Democrats have reached a deal to stave off a government shutdown until December, but they still need to prevent another crisis: a first-ever default on the national debt. Rubio is among the Senate Republicans who blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling, effectively forcing Democrats to make the move on their own. “If you’re going to make a decision to ram your agenda down our throat, then you’re going to have to do the debt limit by yourself as well,” the Florida Republican told Kelly O’Donnell, a White House correspondent for NBC News.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Matt Gaetz RAGES at Milley, Austin During Hearing: ‘If We Didn’t Have a President That Was So Addled, You All Would Be Fired!’

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unleashed on General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a hearing on the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Milley and Austin appeared before the House Armed Services Committee the day after their hearing with the Senate committee, Gaetz went off about their assessments on Afghanistan and broader decisions around the Middle East.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

'I make no apologies': Pompeo says Trump administration was protecting sensitive information

In his first public comments since a Yahoo News investigation revealed discussions within the Trump administration in 2017 about kidnapping or even killing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he makes “no apologies” for the Trump administration’s actions to protect “real national security secrets.”. “I...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#Watergate#Chinese#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Washington Post#Gop#House#Senate#Cia#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
New York Post

Gaetz tells Milley he would be fired if Biden wasn’t ‘so addled’

Rep. Matt Gaetz launched into a scathing cross-examination of Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during their Wednesday testimony on the chaotic and deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that if President Biden wasn’t so “addled,” the military leaders would have been fired. As Milley and Austin appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy