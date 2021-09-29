Why wear black clothes in heat, and is the UK tilted?
By Independent TV
The Independent
7 days ago
If dark things absorb heat better than white, why do people in hot countries sometimes wear black clothes?. Indeed, people who wear dark clothes in hot countries sometimes get hotter than if they wore white. But as a result, the clothes are much hotter than the body, causing a significant difference in temperature between the two.
Black Friday 2021 is nearly here – we're counting down the days for the savings event by shopping major online clothing deals trickling out as we speak. While we don't have the exact day-of sales yet, our readers' favorite stores like Lululemon and Amazon lean heavily into the shopping holiday every year and kick off the savings early – some are already marking down clothing up to 50% off.
Kelsie Jepsen joins us in the studio today to explain how important it is to wear clothes you actually like. Jepsen runs an EmBODY Love Workshop to help people feel confident in what they’re wearing. The goal is to dismantle fatphobia culture. She is joined by her guests, Sarah Shippobotham and Meg Jackson-Drage to discuss how the workshop impacted their lives.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you decided to take up the sport of golf this past year, you're not alone. This centuries-old game is the perfect way to get outside, get in your steps, and be active, while engaging in friendly competition at a safe distance from others. That's why, 24.8 million golfers hit the links in the US in 2020, an increase of 500,000 in 2019 — the largest increase in 17 years, according to the National Golf Foundation. What's more, the sport of golf has increased in popularity among women specifically, with the number of women golfers growing by 8 percent year over year, contributing to the largest uptick within the sport in the last five years, reports the NFG.
The old me used to shop for clothes without a list. That’s how I ended up with eight identical cream sweaters and jeans all in the same shade of blue! If you are like me, you might find yourself gravitating toward the same items year after year. That’s perfectly okay if you’re content with those particular pieces, but if you’re looking to mix up your style a bit this fall, this post is for you.
Aldi customers are in for a real treat this winter season, with the return of the hugely popular air dryer. The collapsible heated airer is back as temperatures start to drop and outdoor washing lines become a thing of our breezy summers. Aldi’s 230W heated airer with 20 heated bars...
Black History Month launches with hundreds of events across the country this October, amid a new campaign encouraging people of all ages to share what they are proud to be on social media. Now in its 34th year, this Black History Month has a renewed focus on black British resistance...
A climate change protestor crashed Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer ’22 show in Paris by walking down the runway with a banner reading ‘overconsumption = extinction’. The event, which took place on Tuesday (5 October) saw a woman representing Amis de la Terre France, an association for the protection of people and the environment, aiming to highlight the wasteful side of the fashion industry.
Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
We look at the life of Madeleine Carroll, who was hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world. At the one end of Herbert Street lies the A41 Expressway, which now separates it from the green expanse of Dartmouth Park. At the other end is the service yard for a retail park.
It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
As COVID-19 became increasingly politicized throughout the United States, so too did every tool for COVID-19 protection. Face masks were one of those ever-so-politicized tools. American citizens saw firsthand how every politician had an opinion about face masks. Anti-mask politicians often believed face masks did not work and were not...
A large dust devil has been caught on camera twisting above a deserted road. The footage was filmed just outside the town of Onslow in the Pilbara region of western Australia. "At first, I thought it was a cloud of smoke from a bush fire burning in the distance. However, as I approached it, it turned out to be a twister, the first I have ever seen," Austin Donnelly, who filmed the dust devil, said.
Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […]
The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Every time I leave my apartment, I grab a mask from the stack by the door. After all these months of pandemic life, I’ve amassed a pretty big collection: Some are embroidered, while others bear the faded logos of the New York Public Library or the TV show Nailed It. What all of them have in common is that they’re made of cloth.
Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
The parents of a seriously-ill girl have lost a legal fight over where the two-year-old should end her life. Alta Fixsler's parents have been in a dispute with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust over her care. They wanted her life support treatment to be withdrawn at home but the trust...
A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
Comments / 0