The melting face emoji has already won devoted fans

Bandai Namco has decided to update its logo, in an attempt to express "the fusion of Bandai and Namco that was created when the two companies integrated," according to a company press release. The new design won't take effect until next year, but when it does, it will drop most of the colors, opting for a simple white word balloon with a purple outline. So far, reception to the change seems mostly poor on social media, where many have pointed out that it looks like something from a cell phone provider. The shift has made the company trend on Twitter, where most fans questioned why the company opted for something overly simple, rather than one that embraces the company's fun roots. It's possible the design will grow on gamers, but for now, many are disappointed by the decision!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO