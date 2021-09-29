CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Danny Amendola: Remains sidelined

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Amendola (thigh) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. At this stage it doesn't look like Amendola will suit up Sunday against the Bills, and if he remains out this weekend, Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller and Chris Conley would be in line to head Houston's Week 4 wide receiver corps.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Justin Reid questionable, Danny Amendola out for Texans Thursday night

Safety Justin Reid was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday, but the Texans aren’t willing to rule him out of Thursday night’s game against the Panthers. Reid has a knee injury and was listed as limited in practice on Monday’s estimated report, so...
NFL
houstontexans.com

WR Danny Amendola eyeing return vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans will get another veteran target back on the field for rookie QB Davis Mills. Danny Amendola returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being injured in Week 2 at Cleveland. The Texans also released WR Anthony Miller, who filled in at slot receiver against Carolina and Buffalo when Amendola was inactive.
NFL
chatsports.com

Danny Amendola Inactive Against Panthers Thursday

The Houston Texans announced that wide receiver Danny Amendola is inactive for the Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. https://twitter.com/TexansPR/status/1441173137240977408. Amendola is dealing with a hamstring injury, with reports initially indicating he may miss up to three weeks. Amendola was targeted six times in his first two games with...
NFL
Architectural Digest

Step Inside NFL Star Danny Amendola’s Austin Abode

When you think of Danny Amendola the NFL superstar, the likely image is of a man with Don Draper looks sprinting down the field, football in tow. When you think of Danny Amendola the interior designer, consider a man with a Don Draper aesthetic, outfitting his newly completed Austin home.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Thing Missing from Danny Amendola’s Austin Home

You may associate pro-athletes with cheesy bachelor pad decor, but Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola bucks that trend. Amendola, 35, who moonlights in front of the camera for Ford Models, opened up his Austin home for Architectural Digest, and it’s safe to say the sleek property was the perfect catch. But that doesn’t mean it was quick to complete.
HOME & GARDEN
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Bills#American Football#The Houston Chronicle
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy