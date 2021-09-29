CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contentious late penalty earns Sevilla 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Ivan Rakitić scored a contentious late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw for Sevilla at Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Rakitić sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to equalize in the 87th minute, though the home team protested furiously that the penalty shouldn’t have been awarded. Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui was penalized after connecting with Erik Lamela after he cleared the ball. Referee Georgi Kabakov consulted video replays before pointing to the spot, then showed Guilavogui a second yellow card to leave the hosts with 10 men.

