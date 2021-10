WASHINGTON (SBG) — When it comes to the most vulnerable members of our society, children are at the very top of the list. They count on the rest of us to make decisions in their best interests, including making certain the very first foods they eat give them the best chance at a healthy life. But that may be where we're letting them down. Spotlight on America has been reporting on the presence of toxic heavy metals in baby food for more than a year, and just this week, Congressional investigators issued another scathing report, saying top baby food makers aren't doing enough to make sure their products are free of dangerous toxins.

