CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Civey poll: Clear majority for Habeck as vice-chancellor |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – If the Greens were to participate in government, a clear majority of Germans, according to a Civey poll, would prefer Green Party leader Robert Habeck to co-leader Annalena Baerbock as vice-chancellor. To the question “Should Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock be vice-chancellor, if the next federal government consists of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP?” About 69 percent of those surveyed responded with Habeck. Only around 15 percent were in favor of Baerbock in the investigation for “Spiegel”.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Majority of Poll Says: Merkel Won’t Miss |

Berlin (dpa) – More than half of Germans expect not to miss Angela Merkel as Chancellor, according to a poll. Thus, 52% expressed themselves in the survey of the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. To the question “Will you miss Angela Merkel after her tenure...
ELECTIONS
FiveThirtyEight

After Nearly 16 Years As Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel Has No Clear Successor In Sunday’s Election

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. It might be an off-year election cycle in the U.S., but September has been full of high-profile elections. First we had the California recall election, then Canada’s parliamentary election this past Monday. And on Sunday, Germany will go to the polls to decide the makeup of its parliament’s lower chamber, the Bundestag. Those results will determine who leads Germany’s government, and importantly, that individual won’t be long-time Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after nearly 16 years in charge.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Habeck
Rebel Yell

Robert Habeck takes the helm of the Greens |

Tuesday noon, Robert Habeck felt an urgent need to say something publicly. The new parliamentary group of the Greens meets for the first time in the Reichstag building in Berlin, it is significantly larger than the old one. Habeck is now also a member of parliament, he was not before. However, as the leader of the party, he is actually not the main person at this meeting. At least it shouldn’t be.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Habeck: Staff decisions only after negotiations |

Berlin (dpa) – If the Greens participate in the government, they do not want to decide on their composition until after the coalition negotiations. Party leader Robert Habeck made it clear on Tuesday before a meeting of the parliamentary group that “of course at the end of such a process on content and personnel – the whole picture – the party would decide on a congress party or member survey “. For the moment, the question of who will assume the post of vice-chancellor is “totally irrelevant”. “We don’t even have a chancellor.”
EUROPE
Rebel Yell

Greens want exploratory talks with SPD and FDP |

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to start tripartite exploratory talks with the SPD and the FDP as soon as possible. They “came to the conclusion that it made sense to continue talking with the FDP and SPD now, especially given the similarities that we were able to identify in these bilateral talks. And that is what we are proposing to the FDP, ”party president Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Wednesday.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Chancellor#Civey#Dpa#Greens#Germans#Green Party#Fdp#Union#Baerbock
Rebel Yell

Greens and FDP draw up internal interim reports |

Berlin (dpa) – FDP and Greens draw up internal interim reports after first round of talks to form a new federal government. The Greens want to discuss the state of the explorations with possible future coalition partners in a digital meeting. The FDP also meets for talks in the morning....
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Berlin Senate Apologizes for Election Problems |

Berlin (dpa) – The Berlin Senate apologized to voters for organizational problems during the vote on September 26. “I would also like to officially apologize on behalf of the Senate to all those who had difficulty in voting,” Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz (SPD) said Tuesday after a Senate meeting. “The right to vote of citizens is constitutive of a democracy. Problems should not be repeated.
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

Hendrik Wüst becomes Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia |

Düsseldorf (dpa) – State Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst will be Armin Laschet’s successor in North Rhine-Westphalia – as prime minister and party leader of the CDU. The 46-year-old is “a man of action” and leads an “intelligent and forward-looking policy,” Union candidate for chancellor Laschet said in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. Wüst is expected to be elected head of government in the state parliament on October 27, the leader of the CDU parliamentary group, Bodo Löttgen, announced.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Clear majority towards the end of all Corona requirements |

Berlin (dpa) – Most Germans are opposed to an early end to all of Corona’s demands. In an online poll carried out by opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German news agency, 61% of those polled opposed an immediate lifting of all restrictions. On the other hand, 33% would be in favor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
POLITICO

EU too: Brussels gets mad at Ted Cruz

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy