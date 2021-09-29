Civey poll: Clear majority for Habeck as vice-chancellor |
Berlin (dpa) – If the Greens were to participate in government, a clear majority of Germans, according to a Civey poll, would prefer Green Party leader Robert Habeck to co-leader Annalena Baerbock as vice-chancellor. To the question “Should Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock be vice-chancellor, if the next federal government consists of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP?” About 69 percent of those surveyed responded with Habeck. Only around 15 percent were in favor of Baerbock in the investigation for “Spiegel”.www.unlvrebelyell.com
