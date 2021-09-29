Modernized Railroad Lantern Lights
The Barebones Railroad Lantern is a modernized take on the classic lantern light to provide avid outdoor campers or enthusiasts alike with a way to maintain visibility after dark in a decidedly different manner. The lantern maintains an antique-inspired design that takes after the Union Pacific lantern and is integrated with LED filaments on the interior to provide a crisp level of illumination. The lantern is powered by an internal battery pack that will provide up to 100-hours of illumination when on the lowest setting, while the highest setting is rated for 3.5-hours of use.www.trendhunter.com
