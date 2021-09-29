Modernized Railroad Lantern Lights

So, autumn is here, the leaves are falling, bulbs are ready for planting and the hedge needs trimming.You can save hours of back-breaking work by investing in a few essential tools which will not only get your garden in shape for the cooler months but save a lot of aches and pains in the process.Here are five of the best tools to make light work of autumn gardening jobs.1. Fiskars Ergo Standing Bulb Planter (Amazon £34.99)Each year, so many of us enthusiastically buy large packs of bulbs, not realising how hard and time-consuming it can be planting them all...

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO