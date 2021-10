We finally had the opportunity to drive the Rivian R1T recently and we came away impressed by it. But things aren't going all that well for the electric carmaker of late. Tesla continues to battle Rivian in court, claiming the theft of employees and intellectual property, and its recent initial product offering (IPO) listing revealed that the company has lost a billion dollars. Fortunately, there was some good news revealed by the IPO, including when to expect the arrival of the company's first SUV, what its autonomous subscription service will cost, and more. Listed on the the Securities & Exchange Commission's website, the IPO even reveals how many preorders the company has.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO