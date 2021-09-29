CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

UPDATED: Caesars Entertainment joins Clairvest Neem Ventures in the future Wakayama Marina City IR project

Cover picture for the articleClairvest Neem Ventures K.K. (CNV) announced the participation of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., in its development and operating consortium for a Wakayama Marina City-based integrated resort in Japan. Caesars, which joins with no capital commitment, re-enters the Japanese market after pulling out in 2019 amid a takeover bid by Eldorado Resorts that was completed in July 2020.

