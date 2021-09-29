The Prescott Fire Department is joining a national tribute to “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters”. Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. In 2017, the Foundation created Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters to recognize the 25th anniversary of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Since then, Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters has expanded to include fire departments and families lighting their homes in red.