News Bites: Russ Ray Rollins, Jordana Green, Dan Dakish, The Black Effect Podcast Network.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for September 29... ...Russ Ray Rollins of “The Monsters in the Morning” on iHeartMedia talk “Real Radio 104.1” WTKS Melbourne-Titusville-Cocoa, FL, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Rollins has been a vocal supporter of vaccinations and is vaccinated himself. A post on the station website says Rollins, who has been working remotely, was on vacation when he started feeling symptoms. Upon returning home, Rollins followed his doctor’s advice and went to the emergency room of a local hospital on Monday, Sept. 27 and was eventually admitted.

Longtime WIXV Savannah PD/Afternoon Host Don Scott Succumbs To COVID-19.

Don Scott, PD and afternoon host at Cumulus Media classic rock “I-95” WIXV Savannah, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 6) from COVID-19. He was 65. Originally from Miami, Scott started his radio career at a pair of the city’s legendary stations: WSHE-FM and “Power96” WPOW-FM. He joined “I-95” in 1985. “Rock...
SAVANNAH, GA
News Bites: Corey B, WDVE, Jeff Styles, Ricky Mathews, Tim Greene.

News Bites for September 28... ...Corey B, morning co-host at Audacy modern rock “Alt 92.3” WNYL New York, will participate in the “Official Celebrity Boxing Miami” event. Trading in his headphones for boxing gloves, Corey will box super lightweight and welterweight world champion and Brooklyn native Paulie Malignaggi at the Oct. 2 event. “I’ve been in pillow fights that hit harder than Paulie,” Corey taunted.
CELEBRITIES
News Bites: ‘Sista Strut,’ ‘Tino Cochino Radio,’ Josh Getzoff, Powergold NXT, KVNI.

News Bites for October 5... ...iHeartMedia Chicago will hold the fifth annual “Sista Strut” breast cancer awareness walk on Saturday, Oct. 9. The 3k breast cancer walk will benefit the Sisters Network Chicago, Inc., a Black breast cancer survivorship organization. “I am so thankful that iHeartMedia Chicago’s stations can champion this important cause,” Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago said in a release. “Our brands are the foundation of the Chicagoland community and provide a tremendous outlet to create awareness and encourage to support finding a cure for breast cancer.”
SPORTS
Three Decades Later, Seattle Radio’s Embrace Of Grunge Becomes A Podcast.

Osiris Media, the podcast studio focused on music-based storytelling, and Audacy are set to release the first season of their joint production Breaking Waves series. It will focus on the Seattle grunge scene and follow the chronological journey of the evolution of the genre and the bands that started it all, such as Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.
SEATTLE, WA
Lauren “Lo” Sessions

Lauren “Lo” Sessions joins Alpha Media CHR “Energy 94.1” KTFM San Antonio as APD/MD and afternoon host. Sessions arrives from co-owned CHR “Live 95.5” KBFF Portland, OR, where she hosted nights. Sessions also handled MD duties for rhythmic CHR “We 102.9,” which airs on the Gresham-licensed translator K275CH at 102.9, with programming originating on KINK-HD2.
CELEBRITIES
Alternative Rocks The City Of Angels: iHeart's Alt 98.7 And Audacy's KROQ Are The Format's Two Top Stations.

When it comes to Alternative's standing nationally and in most markets, to quote two of the format's biggest songs ever – from Jimmy Eat World and Panic! At The Disco – it's in “The Middle” with “High Hopes.” That said, Alternative has been a steady performer throughout 2021, knocking on the door of a 5 share nationally among persons 18-34, among which it's ranked as high as the fifth most popular format – which was the case in June, based on Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour data.
MUSIC
‘Solid’ Report Card For Public Radio With Digital Tune-In On The Rise.

The pandemic may have profoundly altered behaviors, lifestyles and attitudes but a new survey shows public radio’s core values remained intact despite all the upheaval. The top reasons public radio listeners keep tuning in are for “more trustworthy and objective programming,” to stay on top of the news, to learn new things and gain “a deeper news perspective,” according to Jacobs Media’s “Public Radio in the COVID Era” Techsurvey 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Eric Valdez

Eric Valdez adds APD responsibilities at Desert Valley Media Group classic hits “The Wow Factor” KOAI Phoenix (95.1). Valdez, a 20-year market veteran, will continue as Production Director of the cluster. “It’s special when someone with whom you work is so dedicated that you absolutely must reward them. Eric Valdez...
TV & VIDEOS
Westwood One To Launch ‘Kincaid & Dallas’ On 25 Stations Next Week.

Cumulus Media “New Country 101.FIVE” WKHX Atlanta co-hosts JJ Kincaid and Dallas McCade will take their morning show to 25 stations starting Monday, Oct. 11. “Kincaid & Dallas,” syndicated by Westwood One, also features “Producer Amanda” Dennihy and Garrett Loudin. The show will continue to broadcast from WKHX’s Atlanta studio.
TV & VIDEOS
News Bites: ‘The Bobby Bones Show,’ ‘We Can Survive,’ The Washington Football Team, KSYC, WCPV.

News Bites for October 4... ...Magnum Media country “Kicks 106.3” WQCC La Crosse, WI, adds the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Bobby Bones Show” for mornings. “Kicks 106.3” will also air Premiere’s weekend country program “Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones” on Saturday and Sunday mornings. WQCC’s previous morning show with married duo Reid Magnum and Chelsey Lynn now airs in the hours before and after Bones on weekdays. Kelly Wilde follows Magnum and Lynn from 1-3pm, John Stevenson moves to afternoons and “The Big Time with Whitney Allen” continues in nights. “We feel great about our progress since bringing Kicks 106.3 into our group 14 months ago,” Magnum Media owner Dave Magnum said in a release. “Reid & Chelsey have hosted mornings and 27-year stalwart John Stevenson transitioned from mornings to afternoons. Now, having Bobby in morning drive, with Reid & Chelsey bookending his show, puts us right where we want to be. The camaraderie that Bobby has with country artists in his studio, and the frequency of their visits, gives our KICKS 106.3 listeners the star access that only he can deliver.”
NFL
John DeSantis

Anaheim Broadcasting Corp. rock KCAL-FM Riverside-San Bernardino (96.7) appoints market veteran John DeSantis Promotions Director. DeSantis, who has been handling weekend and fill-in shifts at the station, previously programmed modern rock KCXX (103.9) and its successor, hot AC KHTI, prior to his December 2019 exit. “After many years competing against...
JOHN DESANTIS
September PPMs, Day 1: AC, News/Talk Rule, As 'BBM Bounces Back To Windy's No. 1.

From August to September, there are few changes at the top in the eight markets reported on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs. Adult contemporary stations remain top-rated in New York, Houston and Los Angeles, where iHeartMedia's KOST moves out of a tie for number one in August to take the prize by itself. News/talk stations also claim the top rank in three markets: San Francisco and Atlanta, where pubcaster KQED and Cox Media'a WSB-AM are longtime leaders, and Chicago, where Audacy's WBBM-AM moves back into first place. Meanwhile, CHR and Adult R&B stations continue their dominance in Dallas and Philadelphia, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Donna DeCoster

Donna DeCoster exits the “Jesse Duran in the Morning” show at Anaheim Broadcasting Corp. classic hits KOLA Riverside-San Bernardino (99.9). She joined the station in 2017 as a weekend host and joined the morning show in 2018. DeCoster is leaving for a position at a nonprofit organization. “Donna is going...
ENTERTAINMENT
Nandy Davila & Cristy Balderrama

Nandy Davila and Cristy Balderrama, morning hosts at Beasley Media Group Spanish CHR “92.5 Maxima” WYUU Tampa, have inked a multi-year contract extension. “Nandy & Cristy” have been hosting mornings at the station since 2018. “Nandy & Cristy have proven to be a great representation of Tampa Bay’s Hispanic community...
CELEBRITIES
Ashley Johnson

Ashley Johnson is named producer of the “Carolina with Greg T Morning Show” on iHeartMedia hot AC WKTU New York (103.5). Johnson, who succeeds Colleen Shea at KTU, transfers from a similar position with the “Dave and Jimmy” show at co-owned CHR WNCI Columbus, OH (97.9). “Ashley is one of...
CELEBRITIES
Appleton-Oshkosh Heritage News/Talk WOSH Adds FM Simulcast Signal.

Cumulus Media heritage news/talk WOSH Appleton-Oshkosh (1490) adds an FM translator signal to boost its coverage. The simulcast on the Oshkosh-licensed W230DB at 93.9 fired up at 7am Monday, Oct. 4 during the “WOSH Morning News with Phil Cianciola.”. “This is an exciting day for local radio and for the...
OSHKOSH, WI

