News Bites: Russ Ray Rollins, Jordana Green, Dan Dakish, The Black Effect Podcast Network.
News Bites for September 29... ...Russ Ray Rollins of “The Monsters in the Morning” on iHeartMedia talk “Real Radio 104.1” WTKS Melbourne-Titusville-Cocoa, FL, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Rollins has been a vocal supporter of vaccinations and is vaccinated himself. A post on the station website says Rollins, who has been working remotely, was on vacation when he started feeling symptoms. Upon returning home, Rollins followed his doctor’s advice and went to the emergency room of a local hospital on Monday, Sept. 27 and was eventually admitted.www.insideradio.com
