News Bites: Russ Ray Rollins, Jordana Green, Dan Dakish, The Black Effect Podcast Network.

News Bites for October 4... ...Magnum Media country “Kicks 106.3” WQCC La Crosse, WI, adds the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Bobby Bones Show” for mornings. “Kicks 106.3” will also air Premiere’s weekend country program “Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones” on Saturday and Sunday mornings. WQCC’s previous morning show with married duo Reid Magnum and Chelsey Lynn now airs in the hours before and after Bones on weekdays. Kelly Wilde follows Magnum and Lynn from 1-3pm, John Stevenson moves to afternoons and “The Big Time with Whitney Allen” continues in nights. “We feel great about our progress since bringing Kicks 106.3 into our group 14 months ago,” Magnum Media owner Dave Magnum said in a release. “Reid & Chelsey have hosted mornings and 27-year stalwart John Stevenson transitioned from mornings to afternoons. Now, having Bobby in morning drive, with Reid & Chelsey bookending his show, puts us right where we want to be. The camaraderie that Bobby has with country artists in his studio, and the frequency of their visits, gives our KICKS 106.3 listeners the star access that only he can deliver.”

