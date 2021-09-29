CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Pleads Guilty in U.S. Capitol Insurrection Case

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gold-medal swimmer admitted to disposing of the phone he used as well as the jacket we wore during the Capitol riot.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Athens, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
CBS Minnesota

3 More Minnesotans Charged In Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Minnesotans have been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Robert Westbury, Isaac Westbury and Aaron James — all from Lindstrom — were arrested Monday morning by FBI agents. All three are charged with crimes ranging from civil disorder and entering restricted Capitol grounds, to attacking officers with a weapon. Last April, special agents arrested 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, also from Lindstrom. He is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He’s also charged with obstruction of justice and entering a restricted building or grounds. Investigators say they...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Brian Laundrie should surrender, former fugitive says

A former federal fugitive who spent two years on the lam is urging Florida’s Brian Laundrie to surrender to authorities following the homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito. "You just gotta turn yourself in man — you gotta face the music," said Seth Ferranti, an ex-con turned writer and producer. "And if you did do something to that girl, you gotta pay the price. And if you didn’t do anything to that girl, you’ve got to present it to the jury and trust in your innocence."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lochte
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Klete Keller
The Independent

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”To address the rising problem, Garland said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state, local, territorial and tribal authorities in...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Us Capitol#Swimmer#Team Usa#Capitol Police#Rotunda#Politico#U S District Court#D C Keller#The U S Olympic
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
590K+
Followers
63K+
Post
632M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy