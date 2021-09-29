Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Pleads Guilty in U.S. Capitol Insurrection Case
The gold-medal swimmer admitted to disposing of the phone he used as well as the jacket we wore during the Capitol riot.www.newsweek.com
The gold-medal swimmer admitted to disposing of the phone he used as well as the jacket we wore during the Capitol riot.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0