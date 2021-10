Maggie was in her third year at N.C. State University when she realized she wouldn’t be able to stay enrolled in school for much longer. “I was paying out of pocket, but I was at my last semester,” she said. “I couldn't do anymore. I knew that after this one, I'm dropping out. I have to go back to work. I don't have the money.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO