CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

‘The T Is Safe’: Gov. Baker Defends MBTA After String Of Dangerous Problems

By Christina Hager
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1eTE_0cC9PzAN00

BOSTON (CBS) – The trains are back up and running in South Boston after a derailment Tuesday prompted the Broadway MBTA station to shut down, diverting passengers to shuttle buses.

“I know we’re already at some funding deficits, and I wonder how we’re going to make some structural improvements,” said Laura Cole, as she waited for a train Wednesday.

A string of recent problems raises the question, is the MBTA safe? “The system is safe,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker without hesitation, at a Wednesday news conference. He repeated it later. “Again the T is safe.” And in case anyone missed it, he tripled down. “I do believe the T is safe.”

Those words came a day after passengers shared images of people crawling out Red Line train windows at the Broadway Station. Two days before that, an escalator at the Back Bay stop suddenly reversed direction backward, causing a bloody pile-up. Earlier this month, a Boston University professor was killed when he fell through a rusty staircase at the JFK-UMass station.

“I think there have been eight derailments in the last 24 months,” said Governor Baker. “That’s eight too many.”

Passenger Matt Lewis says it runs through his mind every time he steps on board. “Is it going to derail? Is something else going to happen?” He was on an MBTA train during a different derailment on the Orange Line back in March. “Just felt a loud screech, a loud stop.”

The T sent a statement. “The MBTA’s top priority is ensuring the safety and reliability of the system and continues to invest billions of dollars on major infrastructure projects and procurement of new vehicles.”

“The T is continuing to invest over a billion dollars a year in its core operating system, which against historic measures is an enormous amount of money,” said Governor Baker.

Advocates for the Group Transit Matters say the governor has taken too long to appoint members to a new MBTA Board. They say without that, the agency lacks oversight and accountability. Wednesday, Governor Baker said, “we’re in the process of appointing a new board.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
whdh.com

‘These disasters are not accidents’: Advocates call for improvements as MBTA problems mount

BOSTON (WHDH) - Public transit advocates gathered outside the Massachusetts State House on Thursday and called on officials to improve MBTA safety and funding as the agency continues to be plagued by mounting problematic incidents, including a Red Line train derailment earlier this week that caused headaches for infuriated commuters who were forced to deal with lengthy delays and cancelations.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State police union sues over Gov. Baker’s vaccination mandate

BOSTON (AP) — The union that represents about 1,800 Massachusetts State Police troopers went before a judge Wednesday to ask for a delay in the implementation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate. The union’s lawsuit filed last week asks for the delay so the union can “negotiate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

8 Climate Protesters Arrested After Chaining Themselves To Boat Outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s Swampscott Home

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A group of climate protesters were arrested Tuesday morning after chaining themselves to a boat outside of Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott. Seven people who were chained to the boat and an eighth who was on top of it were all arrested. Climate protesters are arraigned after they were arrested outside Gov. Charlie Baker’s home. (WBZ-TV) The following people were transported to Lynn District Court to be arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing: Gregory Mangan, 69, of Somerville Gerard Frank, 67, of Dudley James Comiskey, 31, of Somerville Jennifer Smith, 47, of Watertown Dylan Sessler, 27, of Hampstead, N.H. Allen McGonagill, 32, of...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
South Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Group Demands MBTA Safety Upgrades After Dangerous Incidents

BOSTON (CBS) — At the State House Thursday morning, public transit advocates came together, calling on lawmakers to provide more funding for upgrades on the MBTA and raising concerns about the safety of riders. The Transit is Essential Coalition is calling out a string of recent MBTA incidents, including the Red Line train derailment on Tuesday at Broadway Station and Sunday’s escalator malfunction at Back Bay Station, which left nine people hurt. “Injuries are rare. Incidents like Tuesday are not,” said Jerry Johnson, Executive Director of TransitMatters, at the rally on Thursday. “Unfortunately, they are thousands of canceled buses and delayed trains that...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA escalator last inspected in July, T says

BOSTON — The escalator that malfunctioned Sunday at the Back Bay MBTA station was inspected in July, according to a T spokesperson, and has been checked for what's known as "basic operation" once a month — the last check was 19 days before something went drastically wrong. "The top, top...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Gov. Baker on Roderick Ireland Courthouse next steps

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers from the governor on the next steps for the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. The governor made a stop in Westfield Thursday for a tree planting. The governor said it is his goal not only to have his staff speak with those...
WESTFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Baker insists MBTA is safe despite slew of recent problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday insisted that the MBTA is safe for public use despite a slew of recent incidents, including a Red Line train derailment on Tuesday that caused headaches for infuriated commuters who were forced to deal with lengthy delays throughout the day. One day...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Herald

Charlie Baker defends MBTA’s record despite T derailments, injuries

Gov. Charlie Baker defended the MBTA’s safety record — and his own political record — even as the Bay State’s transit arm faced several derailments and other accidents in recent months. “Is there still significant work that remains to be done? Absolutely. But a big part of what we’ve done...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP 22News

Gov. Baker: If you work with the public you should be vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of Massachusetts State Police troopers are threatening to walk off the job over Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate. The governor put it plain and simple, “If you are dealing with the public you should be vaccinated.”. Now, members of the state’s largest police union say the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Infrastructure#Boston University
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Baker Orders Flags at Half-Staff Saturday, September 25

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Saturday, September 25, 2021, the day of interment, in honor of United States Marine Corps (USMC) Private Anthony Muñoz, of Lawrence, who passed away on September 7, 2021.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: State Can No Longer Charge For Parking On Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) – An I-Team investigation has now led to action on Beacon Hill that will make parking at the nation’s first public beach free once again. It was a win for the people and a defeat for Governor Charlie Baker and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, both of whom wanted parking meters on Revere Beach. But after community protests and several I-Team investigations into the unfairness of the program, the legislature stepped in and put a stop to it. Residents were jubilant after learning the state can no longer charge for parking on Revere Beach. “Those meters need to...
REVERE, MA
Boston Globe

Oversight of potential safety risks at MBTA stations under question after BU professor dies in fall from staircase

Outside the MBTA’s Fenway Station, an aging three-story staircase rusts under a corrugated metal awning. In Alewife, it’s a deteriorating pedestrian bridge. At the Red Line’s Milton stop, stairs have sprouted cracks that expose rebar underneath, while years-old signs perpetually declare the steps closed. The stations have more than just...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Worcester Business Journal

Gov. Charlie Baker tells Saint Vincent & nurses to end strike

In a Tweet on Friday afternoon, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told Saint Vincent Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association union to end the strike ongoing at the Worcester healthcare facility since March 8. "The Commonwealth needs every available healthcare resource fully operational while we are responding to this pandemic. It’s...
WORCESTER, MA
Sentinel & Enterprise

Gov. Charlie Baker announces PARC Grant to Leominster’s Barrett Park

LOWELL — Parks in Leominster and Gardner will benefit from grant funding, the Baker-Polito administration announced Tuesday morning. During an appearance at Lowell’s South Common, which will receive a $400,000 grant, Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is awarding more than $10 million in grant funding for land conservation projects, park improvements and open space acquisitions in 37 communities and six conservation districts across the state.
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy