A shooting by a Long Beach Unified School District police officer that left a teenager brain dead may have violated policy, the Los Angeles Times reported. Long Beach police said that an LBUSD school safety officer saw the victim, Mona Rodriguez, 18, get into an altercation with another girl near Millikan High School on Monday. When Rodriguez tried to leave, the safety officer approached Rodriguez’s car and fired his weapon as it pulled away.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO