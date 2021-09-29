CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer: Ontario County sheriff will resign amid misconduct allegations

By WHAM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario County, N.Y. — After scrutiny, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has offered to resign. That's according to his attorney, Eugene Welch. "Representatives of the Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Ontario County recently met and determined that it is in the best interest of the Sheriff, his family, and the employees of Ontario County that the Sheriff resign his office effective immediately," Welch said in a statement.

