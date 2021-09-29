CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

K-Beauty Skincare Secrets of Your Favorite Korean Actresses

koreaproductpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having a hectic lifestyle, Korean actresses always look young thanks and now even you can follow their elusive skincare secrets!. Korean culture is unfolding like rose petals, and with each petal, it has something new to offer. K-beauty trends range from Hanbang to sheet masks, from a dedicated skincare routine to LED masks. The best thing about K-Beauty is that you can watch your favorite actor or actress use it even on TV. The combination of K-Drama and real-life skincare secrets is thrilling. Despite having a hectic lifestyle, these stars always look young. Below are some of the beauty secrets used by K-actresses that keep their skin flawless.

www.koreaproductpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Byrdie

This Celebrity Makeup Artist Just Bottled All Her On-Set Skincare Secrets

When you hear Sarah Uslan speak about her work—be it as a celebrity makeup artist or at the helm of her new skincare line—it's clear she's both a creative powerhouse and practical thinker. We're typically trained to think of people as sides of the brain, divided into either the logical or artistic camps, but Uslan clearly occupies (and thrives) in both worlds.
MAKEUP
Brit + Co

Skincare Secrets With Beauty Pro, Lauryn Evarts Bosstick

While it's fun to test out new products and optimize our skincare routines, it can be overwhelming — not to mention expensive — trying to figure out the perfect formula for ourselves. That's we have Lauryn Evarts Bosstick here to help guide us through the world of beauty and wellness. After all, she's been doing it for 10 years now through her blog, The Skinny Confidential.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bae Suzy
ETOnline.com

A Skincare Secret Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale at Amazon

When a skincare product is used by top celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner and Ashley Graham (among many others), then you know it's really worth the hype. That's the case with Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion -- an award-winning solution that relies on ingredients like Salicylic Acid and Calamine to combat blemishes and dark spots at the skin's surface.
SKIN CARE
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Shares Beauty Secrets With Vogue

Chloe Bailey has given Vogue a window into her beauty routine. Armed with the momentum of her viral hit ‘Have Mercy‘ and an epic performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music, the rising solo star shares tips and hacks that help her achieve her stunning look. Watch after the jump…
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

the beauty secret of the film diva

The film diva has a secret to maintaining her beauty over time: it seems that insects cannot be missing in her diet. To many of us it may seem like a disgusting habit and certainly out of the ordinary, but in many countries around the world it is quite common feeding on insects. There are those who do it by choice, who because they objectively have nothing else to eat. In case we are about to tell you, instead, the motivation is very particular.
CELEBRITIES
Reader's Digest

Amazon’s Having a Huge Secret Beauty Sale

There’s an epic Amazon beauty sale happening right now—one of the best sales of the week—and all your favorite brands are offering their best products at up to 40 percent off usual prices. “Like any secret menu, secret code, or secret handshake, the secret Amazon sale is a perfect delight,” says Amber Katz, a beauty writer and expert. “A month before the holiday rush, it’s the ideal time to stock up on gifts before the holidays—or those refills in your own permanent beauty collection on which you can rarely score a discount.” You’ll find frizzy hair products, waterproof mascaras, shampoos for oily hair, and more all marked down drastically.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#K Beauty#Skincare#Secretion#Korean#K Drama#Sun#Japanese
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slate

My Cousin’s Insane Wedding Plan Is Splitting Everyone Apart

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I recently torpedoed my close family when the topic of my cousin’s wedding came up. My cousin is getting married in a foreign country at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. Guests are required to stay a minimum of three nights. My family wouldn’t normally choose a very expensive all-inclusive hotel as our vacation of choice, so we asked if we could either stay at an Airbnb off-site, or simply fly in for the wedding itself, but not stay for three nights. We were told no. The couple wants the family there for the full three days.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy