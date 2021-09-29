CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

From airports to retail to hospitality, jobs need filling

Click10.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As travel rebounds from the slow early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, airports continue to grapple with staffing shortages. “As we are coming out of the pandemic the passengers are certainly coming back to the airport,” said Mark Gale, CEO and director of aviation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. “We are seeing the numbers in the airport but we haven’t seen the numbers on the employees’ side.”

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

‘Just a brutal place to work’: Baltimore-area workers on why they stay, go or return to restaurant jobs

When the pandemic shut down the restaurant where he worked, Danvic Celebrado-Royer turned his attention to greener pastures. Plants — specifically, kokedamas, bonsai encased in moss balls. With some money set aside from his unemployment checks, he started his own business to sell them. He kept it up as a side hustle even after going back to work as a server at Cafe Troia, the Towson Italian ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTN

Kroger hiring over 1,500 for pharmacy, retail jobs

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health plans to hire over 1,500 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners. According to a release by the company, this nationwide virtual hiring event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. locally. There will also be a hybrid hiring event...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Keene Sentinel

Marijuana jobs are becoming a refuge for retail and restaurant workers

After a year on the front lines, Jason Zvokel traded in his 15-year career as a Walgreens pharmacist for a different kind of drugstore: a marijuana dispensary. Now, instead of administering vaccines and filling prescriptions, he’s helping customers make sense of concentrates, tablets and lozenges. His pay is 5 percent lower, he says, but the hours are more manageable.
RETAIL
Retail Wire

Is working in retail a real job?

There was a time when it was not unheard of for lower-level retail employees to think about moving up in the company. Now, more often than not, they think of moving out and on to something different. Retail roles are often considered “starter jobs,” even as a huge population of adults rely on such work to meet their needs. This long standing perception of retail as a “gig” rather than a career may have an impact on everything from employee retention to customer experience.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gale
wflx.com

Hospitality industry boosting pay to fill job openings

The hospitality industry is struggling to recover. But it’s not because of a lack of business, but a limited workforce. Hotel resorts had to lay off employees across the board last year. They continue to face challenges of building up their staff again before the busy tourism season for Palm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
kaspersky.com

Protecting airports from cyberincidents

Protecting airport information systems from cyberincidents is no trivial task. Even a relatively minor glitch can lead to chaos, flight delays, and lawsuits from disgruntled passengers. As a good illustration of the phenomenon, the 2016 Delta Airlines computer system crash caused trouble for hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Facing massive expenses and operational dysfunction, airport administration scrambles to prevent chaos following an attack. It’s no wonder that airports represent such attractive targets for ransomware attacks.
LIFESTYLE
KITV.com

Airport screeners needed at all state airports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - The State of Hawaii is in need of 100 airport screeners to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state. Screeners will greet transpacific and international travelers and crewmembers, they will also assist in verifying Safe Travel requirements for all incoming travelers. From now through...
HAWAII STATE
Action News Jax

HIRING: Jacksonville Airport to host job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A handful of businesses at the Jacksonville Airport are participating in a job fair next week ahead of the holiday season. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Airport. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., representatives from Enterprise Rental...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa
The Counter

During the pandemic, employers in the hospitality sector turned to the formerly incarcerated to fill jobs

To achieve long-term success, these employees need vast support networks and help bridging the digital divide. Every weekday, Quincy Lowery rises at 7:30 a.m., in a room inside his 94-year-old aunt’s house in Queens, New York. He showers, dresses, and takes the bus to midtown Manhattan, where he reports early for his job as a pantry account supervisor. He works at a financial media company, a contracted position with his employer, food service corporation Sodexo. “Being early prevents you from being late, and in this business, you have to be on time,” Lowery said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 33/40 News

More job openings than unemployed people to fill them? Expert explains

Birmingham, Ala. (WBMA) — Right now, job openings are at a record high. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there are more job openings than potential employees, and it's taking longer for employers to hire people. "I've never seen the demand for employees this high," says Daniel Morgan, owner of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox10phoenix.com

Restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are in need of workers

The food service industry continues to be one of the hardest hit parts of the economy following the depths of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, as restaurants that were forced to shut down or make cutbacks to their workforce are now trying to catch up. However, they can't seen to find enough employees, and the same goes for restaurants and cafes at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. FOX 10's John Hook spoke with Tom Romig, Regional Vice President of Operations with SSP America, on the issue.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios

Job seekers might need a jab

Even as more employers across the nation are listing COVID-19 vaccinations as an application requirement, Texas job postings are relatively mum, an Axios analysis of Indeed data has found. Zoom in: The latest Indeed data shows that, on average, less than 1% — 0.7% to be precise — of Texas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Daycare And Other Business Owners Says Alderman Refused To Provide Access Letters, Resulting In Thousands Of Lost Revenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have discovered what appears to be a pattern – three people, with three different businesses on the South Side, are all encountering the same problem with their alderman. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, they say the alderman is basically telling them it’s his way or the highway – and that was when Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) was even communicating with them. The entrepreneurs say instead of supporting economic development, he is killing it. With 500 supportive signatures on her petition, Yolanda Kemp’s daycare center is still stuck in construction limbo. The only thing stopping her is...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy