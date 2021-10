MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — If you've made a habit of checking the Alabama Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, it's usually a sea of red, meaning community transmission of the virus has been high. But if you look at that map today, you'll notice something that offers a bit of hope in the state's struggle with COVID-19. "We have been trending down for many weeks," says Dr. Rendi Murphree of the Mobile County Health Department . There are some changing colors on that map and they're right here in south Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO