CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Details Conversation With Austen Kroll After She’s Name-Dropped in ‘Winter House’ Trailer

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago

Turning over a new leaf. Although Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll have had ups and downs in their relationship over the years, they have since gotten to a much better place.

“When I first saw the trailer for Winter House, I actually called him and he was like, ‘I can’t talk about this right now.’ And I said, ‘No, I actually was calling to tell you, like, good for you,'” LeCroy, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Amazon Live Beauty Haul partnership on Wednesday, September 29.

The Southern Charm star detailed her conversation with Kroll, 34, after he was linked to Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller in the trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpCWW_0cC9NR8X00
Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll Bravo (2)

“‘Like, you look like the GOAT here. I mean, all these girls are fighting over you,'” she added. “I was, like, ‘You’ve been insecure before in the past. So this should like boost your confidence through the roof and good. I’m happy for you.'”

During the sneak peek look at the upcoming Bravo series, Kroll tells Craig Conover, “Madison texted me and she goes, ‘Please tell me that you haven’t moved on.’”

LeCroy and Kroll were previously linked when they both starred on Southern Charm. They announced their split in December 2020.

“We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” the salon owner told Us at the time. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

LeCroy admitted that the coronavirus pandemic definitely played a role in why the duo decided to go their separate ways.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she noted. “We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Following their breakup, the exes made headlines when LeCroy was linked to Jay Cutler after Kroll grew close to Kristin Cavallari. Since then, LeCroy considers Kroll “a friend of mine” and she hopes that they continue to be on good terms as filming for their Bravo series picks up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007EKn_0cC9NR8X00
(L-R) Ciara Miller, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Luke Gulbranson, Julia McGuire, Lindsay Hubbard, Andrea Denver, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Jason Felton, Gabrielle Kniery, and Kyle Cooke. Zack DeZon/Bravo

“I actually haven’t filmed with him yet. But we’ve seen each other out, obviously, Charleston is very small, so we are going to run into each other and we do have a lot of mutual friends,” she told Us on Wednesday. “I just gotta let it go. And so does he. I think that I personally am handling it a little bit better than he is. Hopefully, it stays that way.”

LeCroy also hopes that her new relationship doesn’t affect her friendship with Kroll negatively. She previously teased in June that she moved on with a mystery man.

“[Austen] says it doesn’t bother him, but you know, he’s never met him or anything,” she shared. “He’s never met my boyfriend and I don’t think that would go over well.”

While LeCroy is looking forward to fans seeing her new normal on season 7 of Southern Charm, she is currently focused on her partnership with Amazon. During her live, LeCroy will be sharing her tips and tricks for flawless makeup, skin, and hair as well as her favorite products so viewers can recreate her looks at home.

“I am so excited to be a part of Amazon Live this week. I am so honored because let’s just put it this way, I have a huge spending problem, and normally it comes from Amazon,” she said. “So I’m going to share the whole beauty hall, a few little workout tips that I like.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Craig Conover, Austen Kroll Wish They Packed More ‘Extensively’ for ‘Winter House’: ‘We Were in a Little Bit of Trouble’

Fashion faux pas! Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are used to South Carolina sunshine, so heading up to Vermont to film Winter House wasn’t without a style struggle or two. Now don’t get Us wrong, these men definitely know how to dress. But even though they can look fashion forward, they didn’t necessarily pack appropriately for vacation with a “house of models.”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy’s Son Looks So Grown Up While Celebrating Her Birthday

Madison LeCroy celebrated turning 31 with her son, Hudson, by her side. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to share a peek into her sweet birthday festivities with her family. On October 6, Madison offered a glimpse into her fun birthday dinner on Instagram. The Charleston beauty...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Ciara
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley Secures Her Back-Up Baby Daddy: Who Is He?

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley shares a teaser trailer for tonight’s episode of the show. Todd’s daughter secures her backup baby daddy. This is interesting to think about considering Savannah just confirmed that she and her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles are back together. Keep reading to find out more. Chrisley...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Nene Leakes Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Southern Charm#Winter House#Amazon Live Beauty Haul#Summer House
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Fans Are Speculating That Savannah Chrisley Had a Baby

Thanks to a contributing role on her family's hit reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley has become a bonafide star and built an impressive social media following. The 24-year-old Belmont University graduate constantly wows fans online with her fashion sense, devout religiousness, and tight-knit relationship with her family. Article...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Brittany Cartwright Shares Her Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

Brittany Cartwright showed off her incredible weight loss transformation. The Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to share a new selfie with her followers. She dropped some major weight since the birth of her son Cruz Michael. TV Shows Ace previously reported that she’s been sharing her postpartum weight loss journey on social media.
WEIGHT LOSS
radiofacts.com

WOW: Nene Leakes’ New Look Makes her Unrecognizable (pics and video)

Nene Leakes is dealing with the loss of her husband Gregg recently to colon cancer and she seems to be a positive mood. Describing life as her “New normal” the 53 year old former Housewives of Atlanta star looks completely different. The truth is if you have the money and you want to change your looks why not? Some people, who we will not name go WAY overboard but Nene looks good. See Pics.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kendall Jenner drinks 12 cups of this a day to help get her insane body

Kendall Jenner looked truly flawless at the Met Gala 2021. In what marked her first red carpet appearance since last year, she went all out with a see-through jewel-embellished gown, and her body looked out of this world. Now let us get something straight: Kendall is one of those people...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy