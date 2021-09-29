Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Details Conversation With Austen Kroll After She’s Name-Dropped in ‘Winter House’ Trailer

Turning over a new leaf. Although Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll have had ups and downs in their relationship over the years, they have since gotten to a much better place.

“When I first saw the trailer for Winter House, I actually called him and he was like, ‘I can’t talk about this right now.’ And I said, ‘No, I actually was calling to tell you, like, good for you,'” LeCroy, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Amazon Live Beauty Haul partnership on Wednesday, September 29.

The Southern Charm star detailed her conversation with Kroll, 34, after he was linked to Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller in the trailer.

“‘Like, you look like the GOAT here. I mean, all these girls are fighting over you,'” she added. “I was, like, ‘You’ve been insecure before in the past. So this should like boost your confidence through the roof and good. I’m happy for you.'”

During the sneak peek look at the upcoming Bravo series, Kroll tells Craig Conover, “Madison texted me and she goes, ‘Please tell me that you haven’t moved on.’”

LeCroy and Kroll were previously linked when they both starred on Southern Charm. They announced their split in December 2020.

“We are not together right now. I am 1,000 percent single, and so is he,” the salon owner told Us at the time. “So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

LeCroy admitted that the coronavirus pandemic definitely played a role in why the duo decided to go their separate ways.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she noted. “We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Following their breakup, the exes made headlines when LeCroy was linked to Jay Cutler after Kroll grew close to Kristin Cavallari. Since then, LeCroy considers Kroll “a friend of mine” and she hopes that they continue to be on good terms as filming for their Bravo series picks up.

“I actually haven’t filmed with him yet. But we’ve seen each other out, obviously, Charleston is very small, so we are going to run into each other and we do have a lot of mutual friends,” she told Us on Wednesday. “I just gotta let it go. And so does he. I think that I personally am handling it a little bit better than he is. Hopefully, it stays that way.”

LeCroy also hopes that her new relationship doesn’t affect her friendship with Kroll negatively. She previously teased in June that she moved on with a mystery man.

“[Austen] says it doesn’t bother him, but you know, he’s never met him or anything,” she shared. “He’s never met my boyfriend and I don’t think that would go over well.”

While LeCroy is looking forward to fans seeing her new normal on season 7 of Southern Charm, she is currently focused on her partnership with Amazon. During her live, LeCroy will be sharing her tips and tricks for flawless makeup, skin, and hair as well as her favorite products so viewers can recreate her looks at home.

“I am so excited to be a part of Amazon Live this week. I am so honored because let’s just put it this way, I have a huge spending problem, and normally it comes from Amazon,” she said. “So I’m going to share the whole beauty hall, a few little workout tips that I like.”

