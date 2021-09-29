City of Carlsbad update: Judge Redford dies in Lubbock hospital

We received word that former Judge and NMSU-C instructor David Redford passed away early Wednesday morning at the hospital in Lubbock. Redford had been an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at the college, and he also served as Carlsbad’s Municipal Judge for an eight year term. He was very involved with a large number of boards and committees around the community. David Redford was also an Air Force Veteran who moved to Carlsbad in 2000. At one point, the Judge taught an American history-criminal justice class called Lawmen and Outlaws. He was our Veteran’s Day parade marshal in 2019.