Ward 3: Jason Potts
Family: Lived in Franklin 16 years with wife of 20 years, Amy, and children Carter (19), Sarah (15) and Owen (12) Community Activities: Founding member of Franklin Alliance of Home Owners Association; member and volunteer at Rolling Hills Community Church; Cougar Athletic Club (Centennial High School) board member; Centennial High School soccer game announcer; Tennessee Soccer Club volunteer; Maplewood HOA President (two terms) and board member (four years); MTSU Alumni Association board member (two terms); vice president of player development at Williamson County Soccer Association; Spina Bifida Association board member; YMCA baseball and soccer coach; Williamson County Soccer Association coach; Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch volunteer; Maplewood Neighborhood Watch coordinator; Franklin Police Bike Safety Program partner; Rolling Hills Community Church member and volunteer.
